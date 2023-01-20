Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch For Kosciusko County Downgraded To Weather Advisory
WARSAW — A Winter Storm Watch for Kosciusko County has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, the advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Total snow accumulations of around 4 to 6 inches are expected.
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Wednesday
WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, North CR 1000W, south of West CR 1000N, Nappanee. Driver: Jacob B. Davis, 20, North Franklin Street, Mentone. Davis tried to go around a slow-moving vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a pole and guy wire. Damage up to $10,000.
Parkview Physicians Offices Delay Openings Due To Weather
FORT WAYNE — Due to the winter storm, several Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) locations are planning a delayed opening today, Jan. 25. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website will be continually updated with any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute – Park Center offices. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.
Dorothy L. Starr — UPDATED
Dorothy L. Starr, 79, a lifetime resident of Plymouth, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. She was born Aug. 13, 1943. On June 30, 1962, she married Larry. She is survived by her husband Larry, Plymouth; son Timothy (Connie) Starr; daughter Krista (Toby) Darkins, Loveland, Ohio; brother Harold (Sherry) Cox, Plymouth; sisters, Marilyn Justice, Tuscon, Ariz. and Marie (Dennis) Cannan, Leesburg, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Janice (Don) Sischo, Monterey and Wanda Barlag, Brunswick, Maine; brother-in-law Glenn (Linda) Starr, Plymouth; and five grandchildren.
Mary Ellen Stump
Mary Ellen Stump, 86, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 31, 1936. Mary Ellen married Ralph J. Clawson on March 4, 1955. On Aug. 19, 1983, she married Alton Harley Stump. He preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by three...
Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
Lee Junior Richards
Lee J. Richards, 93, Wabash, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born June 20, 1929. Lee married Barbara G. Bartrum on April 24, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two children, Marilyn (Jack) Hoover, Syracuse and Bret...
Cherrie L. Fox — UPDATED
Cherrie Lynn Fox, 46, Milford, loving mother, grandmother, philosopher and friend, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Waking up Friday morning to snow, we think she left on purpose, to avoid another Indiana winter. Cherrie was born June 7, 1976, to Leroy and Lindal Weaver, in Goshen. On March 4, 1995,...
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
Paul E. Davis — UPDATED
Paul E. Davis, 62, Plymouth, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Paul was born April 28, 1960. Paul is survived by his son, Shane (Angel) Davis, Plymouth; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Paula King, South Bend; and his son-in-law, Todd Summers, Bremen. Deaton-Clemens Van...
Pattie J. Jamison
Pattie Jean Jamison, 92, Wakarusa, died at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. She was born Feb. 16, 1930. On Dec. 26, 1949, Pattie married Willard F. Jamison. He preceded her in death. Pattie is survived by three children, Jim Jamison, Daytona Beach, Fla., Jack...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 300 block of East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Jason Siegel had a license plate stolen. Value of $234.35. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:26...
Jeffrey Clingerman — PENDING
Jeffrey Clingerman, 64, Leesburg, died at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023, in his residence in rural Leesburg. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home-Owen Chapel of North Webster.
Betty Lou Higgins
Betty Lou Higgins, 91, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loved ones at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Wynnfield Crossing Assisted Living, Rochester. She was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Etna Green, to Mary Marguerite (Austin) Stackhouse and O. Paul Stackhouse. Betty was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she was a 1949 graduate of Bourbon High School. At the young age of 19, Betty knew she wanted to spend her life with Willard DeLoss Higgins, and they were married March 26, 1950. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage together before Willard died Jan. 17, 2010.
Patty Horn — UPDATED
Patty (Coy) Horn, 76, Mentone, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. After several courageous years battling cancer, surrounded by family, she laid down her earthly burdens. True to her nature throughout her life, Patty donated her body to the IU Anatomical Education Program. Her final wish was to...
Florence Horn — PENDING
Florence Horn, Warsaw, died at 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Sue C. Gill Mitchell
Sue C. (Gill) Mitchell, 90, died on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born on Jan. 20, 1933. On Dec. 17, 1976, she married Gary in LaPorte. Survivors include her sons, Steven Gill, Warsaw, Greg (Brenda) Gill, Plymouth, Douglas (Beth) Gill, Wheaton, Ill., and...
