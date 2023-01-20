Read full article on original website
Car ends up in sinkhole in South-Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m. One person was checked on […]
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
KFOX 14
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces fire confirms fire that broke out at a former charter school was arson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department told KFOX14 that a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Saturday is considered arson. The vacant building used to be a charter school, La Academia Dolores Huerta. On Monday the city posted a notice condemning the...
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water employee rescued from empty water tank in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire and its special rescue team recued a person who fell into a water tank in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The report around 10:09 a.m. indicated that a man, believed to be in his 50s, fell into a water tank in the 4100 Delta Drive near Boone Street.
KVIA
El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
KVIA
Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
cbs4local.com
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Uniforms belonging to Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer team allegedly stolen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District and El Paso police are investigating the theft of a package containing new uniforms intended for the Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer squad. ABC-7 learned on January 18, the package was mistakenly delivered to the coach's house instead of...
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
KVIA
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
The Most Loving Places In The US Were Ranked & A Small Texas City Beat The Entire Country
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and celebrating it — whether you’re single or taken — is the perfect excuse to have a day full of nothing but love and sweet messages. A recent study by Crossword Solver, a website for anything crossword puzzles, evaluated millions...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
