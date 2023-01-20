Read full article on original website
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
FBI: User safety is endangered by AI
Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
Futurism
Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen
You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
Futurism
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
AOL Corp
A Mathematician Thinks He Can Hack Earth's Simulation
A mathematician thinks he can probably hack the simulation we may or may not all be living in. The gist of simulation theory is that technology can eventually reach a point where the laws of physics can be perfectly simulated by an advanced computer—even an alien’s. Science suggests...
Futurism
Startup's Plans for Robot Lawyer Nixed After CEO Threatened With Jail
It looks like AI startup DoNotPay's "robot lawyer" — specifically, an AI-powered earpiece designed to coach defendants through court hearings about things like parking tickets and bill negotiations — won't be taking the floor next month after all. In a major twist, company CEO Joshua Browder has now...
Futurism
Facebook's Resident AI Guru Just Brutally Slammed ChatGPT
ChatGPT, OpenAI's impressive new text generating system, has more than its share of fans — and apparently it's got haters in high places, too. In an online discussion transcribed by ZDNet, Facebook-turned-Meta AI czar Yann LeCun — a titan in the field, widely hailed as of the "godfathers of AI" — lambasted the competitor's system, essentially calling it basic and suggesting that it only looks sophisticated.
Futurism
Marines Evaded a Military Robot by Hiding Inside a Cardboard Box "Like Bugs Bunny in a Looney Tunes Cartoon"
The Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) robots were apparently trained to identify human targets — but were easily fooled when soldiers hid in cardboard boxes, a hilarious workaround to billions of taxpayer dollars in AI robotics and AI investment. That's according to Paul Scharre, a former Pentagon...
Futurism
OpenAI Confirms Huge Partnership With Microsoft, Which Just Laid Off 10,000 People
Hot off the heels of Microsoft's round of mass layoffs, OpenAI has officially confirmed that it's significantly expanding its partnership with the tech giant. In a press release published Monday morning, the artificial intelligence firm announced that it was extending its already years-long relationship with Microsoft, which made headlines last week for laying off 10,000 of workers.
Futurism
The Metaverse Industry Is Already Going Belly-Up, for Reasons We Can't Imagine
A spate of layoffs and closures in the burgeoning Metaverse Industrial Complex is proving what many critics have said all along — that over-investment was never going to be enough to breathe life into the hype-poisoned space. As Insider reports, recent virtual reality-related layoffs and division closures are indicative...
Futurism
Astronomers Complain That the JWST Is Producing Too Much Data, Too Fast
A new occupational hazard for astronomers just dropped — and it's all because the James Webb Space Telescope is, perhaps, a little too good at its job. In an MIT Technology Review report, astronomers say that although they're incredibly stoked on the powerful, poorly-named telescope's advents in their field, it's been a lot to handle due to the sheer scale and volume of its data.
