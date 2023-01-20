ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Veny West

FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
Futurism

Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen

You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says

The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

A Mathematician Thinks He Can Hack Earth's Simulation

A mathematician thinks he can probably hack the simulation we may or may not all be living in. The gist of simulation theory is that technology can eventually reach a point where the laws of physics can be perfectly simulated by an advanced computer—even an alien’s. Science suggests...
Futurism

Startup's Plans for Robot Lawyer Nixed After CEO Threatened With Jail

It looks like AI startup DoNotPay's "robot lawyer" — specifically, an AI-powered earpiece designed to coach defendants through court hearings about things like parking tickets and bill negotiations — won't be taking the floor next month after all. In a major twist, company CEO Joshua Browder has now...
Futurism

Facebook's Resident AI Guru Just Brutally Slammed ChatGPT

ChatGPT, OpenAI's impressive new text generating system, has more than its share of fans — and apparently it's got haters in high places, too. In an online discussion transcribed by ZDNet, Facebook-turned-Meta AI czar Yann LeCun — a titan in the field, widely hailed as of the "godfathers of AI" — lambasted the competitor's system, essentially calling it basic and suggesting that it only looks sophisticated.
Futurism

OpenAI Confirms Huge Partnership With Microsoft, Which Just Laid Off 10,000 People

Hot off the heels of Microsoft's round of mass layoffs, OpenAI has officially confirmed that it's significantly expanding its partnership with the tech giant. In a press release published Monday morning, the artificial intelligence firm announced that it was extending its already years-long relationship with Microsoft, which made headlines last week for laying off 10,000 of workers.
Futurism

The Metaverse Industry Is Already Going Belly-Up, for Reasons We Can't Imagine

A spate of layoffs and closures in the burgeoning Metaverse Industrial Complex is proving what many critics have said all along — that over-investment was never going to be enough to breathe life into the hype-poisoned space. As Insider reports, recent virtual reality-related layoffs and division closures are indicative...
Futurism

Astronomers Complain That the JWST Is Producing Too Much Data, Too Fast

A new occupational hazard for astronomers just dropped — and it's all because the James Webb Space Telescope is, perhaps, a little too good at its job. In an MIT Technology Review report, astronomers say that although they're incredibly stoked on the powerful, poorly-named telescope's advents in their field, it's been a lot to handle due to the sheer scale and volume of its data.

