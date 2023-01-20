Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line

In the fifth of a series of season-ending report cards, we look at the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line through the lenses of performance and the salary cap.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position.

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building block in 2023, regardless of the quarterback, but it was a series of challenges for first-year line coach Luke Butkus to navigate in 2022. Nonetheless, the final numbers look decent enough – seventh in sack percentage, third in pass-blocking efficiency (via Pro Football Focus) and 12th in yards per carry.

Here is Part 5 of our annual series of player grades as viewed through the lens of the salary cap. All cap figures are from OverTheCap.com . Analytical stats are from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions .

LT David Bakhtiari ($13.78 million; ninth among tackles) A contract restructure took the bite out of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 cap number at the expense of it exploding to about $28.85 million for 2023 – though that might be restructured, as well, as general manager Brian Gutekunst continues to kick the can down the road like he’s Messi with a soccer ball. Whatever. Elite offensive tackles are worth their weight in gold. With the devastating ACL tear perhaps behind him, maybe Bakhtiari is on his way to elite status again. Bakhtiari made his debut in Week 3 and started 11 of the final 15 games. He missed Week 7 at Washington because of the knee and then three games following an appendectomy, which limited him to 54.6 percent playing time. After the season, Bakhtiari was bullish on his future. No surgeries were scheduled, meaning an offseason to work on training rather than rehabbing. According to PFF, 81 offensive tackles took part in at least 300 passing plays. He was one of only three to not allow a sack and finished fourth in its pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. Left tackles get paid to protect the quarterback but run blocking has always been an underrated strength. His blown-block rate of 1.4 percent (six pass, two run) ranked second among left tackles, according to SIS. He was flagged five times (four for holding). His ability to block the best of the best on minimal practice reps is nothing short of amazing. If Bakhtiari really is beyond the knee injury suffered on Dec. 31, 2020, going back to a normal routine should bring him back to greatness. The grade is impacted by playing only about half the snaps. Grade: B-minus.

LG Elgton Jenkins ($9.02 million; fourth among guards) Elgton Jenkins allowed zero sacks as a rookie in 2019, one in 2020 and two in 2021. In 2022, he allowed a career-worst three. It was a tale of two seasons, though. Coming off last year’s torn ACL, Jenkins made his debut in Week 2 at a new position – right tackle. In five games, he gave up two sacks, one quarterback hit and 12 total pressures, according to PFF. Slow to acclimate, Jenkins was moved back to left guard – where he was a Pro Bowler in 2020. In 10 games at his new/old spot, he gave up one sack, no quarterback hits and five total pressures. Moreover, in the final seven games, he gave up just one pressure. An outstanding run blocker, too, he allowed only one stuff – a tackle at or behind the line on a running play – regardless of position. No wonder the Packers signed him to a monster contract extension . His dominant second half of the season was a reminder of his greatness. Grade: B.

C Josh Myers ($1.27 million; 29th among centers) In the second round of the 2021 draft, the Packers selected Josh Myers rather than Creed Humphrey . Myers has been OK; Humphrey is an All-Pro. Of 33 centers to play at least 300 pass-protecting snaps, Myers ranked sixth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed three sacks; Humphrey didn’t allow any. While Myers has been good in pass pro, he has struggled in the run game. SIS charged him with 19 blown blocks, second-most by any lineman, and six stuffs, tied for seventh-most. He’s far too talented to be playing with such inconsistency. Myers was flagged twice (once for holding) while playing a team-high 1,091 snaps. It will be interesting to see if draft pedigree will mean he’s handed a starting job in 2023 or if he’ll have to fight off, say, Zach Tom. As for the grade, it’s saved by his low cap number. Grade: C.

RG Jon Runyan ($938,670; 89th among guards) The man most impacted by the team’s in-season line changes was Runyan, who started at left guard in 2021 and to open the 2022 season before having to go to the right side – where he had never played. Not surprisingly, it was a challenge. Of 63 guards to play 300 pass-protecting snaps, Runyan allowed three sacks and finished 11th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. All three sacks and all 17 pressures came after moving to right guard in Week 7. In the run game, SIS charged him with four stuffs and 10 blown blocks – up from one and six, respectively, in 2021. Eight of the blown blocks were after the change. Week 18 against Detroit was one he’d like to forget. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Runyan has greatly exceeded his draft placement. Given an offseason to get ready for right-side action, he’ll probably be just fine next season. Grade: B.

RT Yosh Nijman ($965,000; 96th among tackles) An undrafted free agent in 2019, Nijman has gone from talented project to solid starter. He held down the fort at left tackle until David Bakhtiari was ready, then made the difficult transition to right tackle. Of 63 offensive tackles with 300-plus pass-protecting snaps, Nijman finished 30th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed five sacks and 28 total pressures, with zero sacks and five pressures in six games at left tackle and five sacks and 23 pressures in 11 starts at right tackle. He was quite good until a late-season shoulder injury. He gave up two early sacks in the finale against Detroit to earn him a seat on the bench. Overall, he was flagged a team-high six times (five for holding). In the run game, he was charged with eight blown blocks and three stuffs. His athleticism had him leading the charge on a lot of explosive runs. With Bakhtiari back at left tackle, Nijman will be able to focus on right tackle. He didn’t get that luxury last offseason or in training camp. Assuming he’s back as a restricted free agent, Nijman appears poised to take another sizable step. Grade: B.

OL Zach Tom ($831,084; 95th among guards) Where would the Packers have been without Zach Tom, a rookie fourth-round pick? He started games at left tackle and left guard and got considerable playing time at right tackle, as well. No matter the position, no matter who had to block, no matter the location, he was up to the task. Tom played 489 snaps, making him one of 22 rookie linemen to play 300-plus snaps, regardless of position. Tom gave up one sack and 12 pressures, earning the No. 1 spot in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency among the rookies. He was not penalized. He’s a bit small to be an offensive tackle and a bit underpowered to be a guard or center. In the long run, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich thought Tom’s best spot would be on the interior. Given an offseason of strength training, he should be ready to challenge for a starting job next summer. The grade ties Aaron Jones for our highest among offensive players. Grade: B-plus.

G Royce Newman ($949,836; 88th among guards) Royce Newman started 16 games at right guard as a rookie fourth-round pick last year. He started the first six games of this season – Week 1 at right tackle and the next five at right guard – but was benched against the Jets in Week 6 and became the odd man out following the big offensive line switch. In 2021, Newman allowed six sacks and 32 pressures in 660 pass-protecting snaps. In 2022, he allowed four sacks and 18 pressures in 271 pass-protecting snaps. So much for that cliched Year 2 jump. Grade: F.

G Sean Rhyan ($931,428; 92nd among guards) The Packers picked Rhyan, a three-year starting left tackle at UCLA, in the third round. Given the draft status, he was a colossal disappointment. Not for a moment did he push for playing time during training camp. Remember, the guys ahead of him on the depth chart were Royce Newman and Jake Hanson. Rhyan played one snap on special teams before he was suspended for the final six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. That’s about as bad a season as you can imagine. Grade: F.

C/G Jake Hanson ($825,000; 49th among centers) A sixth-round pick in 2020, Hanson made the roster in 2022 and started the season-opening game at Minnesota. He played 61 snaps at right guard in that game and it didn’t go well. Elgton Jenkins made his debut the following week and that was that. When Royce Newman was benched during the Week 6 game at the Jets, Hanson moved into the lineup but suffered a biceps injury that ended his season. Grade: D-minus.

T Rasheed Walker ($725,219; 134th among tackles) A rookie seventh-round pick, Walker endured a tough training camp. Injuries kept him off the field and offensive line coach Luke Butkus was Walker’s harshest critic when he did practice. He made the roster on the strength of an excellent preseason finale, then played four snaps on special teams in his lone regular-season appearance. Assuming general manager Brian Gutekunst continues his trend of drafting a lot of linemen, Walker will be fighting for his job next summer. Grade: Incomplete.

