ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCKuV_0kLtLGRS00

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Matt Weiss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy