Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen Out Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Kasperi Kapanen will be out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on a week-to-week basis.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of getting a few names back into their lineup, but it’s coming at a cost.

Following a full-team morning skate ahead of their second match against the Ottawa Senators, the Penguins announced that Kasperi Kapanen would be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Among the names possibly returning to the lineup is Jeff Petry who has been on long term injured reserve since December 10.

Ryan Poehling and Tristan Jarry are also close to a return as they and Petry were considered game-time decisions by head coach Mike Sullivan.

If Petry is making his return to the lineup, the Penguins would have to make other moves to fit his contract on the roster.

With Kapanen out week-to-week, he can be placed on LTIR and that makes up for the cap space being put back onto the roster.

More moves are likely to be made before the Penguins and Senators drop the puck in the second half of their home-and-home series.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry Game-Time Decisions for Penguins

Penguins Named Right Landing Spot for Timo Meier

No Additional Penguins Voted to NHL All-Star Game

Penguins vs. Senators: Looking for Revenge

Penguins Continue To Slip in NHL Power Rankings