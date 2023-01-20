ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Season-Ticket Holders Flock To Buy Neutral-Site AFC Title Seats

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The NFL announced a large demand on Friday.

CINCINNATI — Next week's AFC championship game is getting played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if Buffalo and Kansas City both make it.

The NFL has begun planning for this possibility by instructing the teams to start ticket sales with great success.

"More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the clubs' Season Ticket Members in the first 24 hours of the announcement," The league said in a statement. "The ticketing plan enables Bills fans to be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs on the other.

"Both the Bills and Chiefs will continue to work with their Season Ticket Members to provide priority access, subject to availability. The NFL will announce any updated pre-sale or general on-sale opportunities, if tickets are available, at a later date."

Bengals fans are banking on those faithful purchasers getting a refund Monday morning.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

