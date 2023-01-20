Report: Liverpool Are Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount

Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye on the current situation of Chelsea player Mason Mount.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation with Mason Mount and his contract at Cheslea, and are thinking about making a move for the player in the summer if it is not sorted by then.

Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea with his current one set to run out in June 2024, and Chelsea are becoming worried about Liverpool making a move for Mount next summer.

There is some confidence that Mount will sign the deal as of now, but Liverpool's interest could turn his head.

According to Jacob Steinberg , Chelsea are trying to move ahead with trying to get Mason Mount to extend his deal due to the growing interest from Liverpool in the player.

Midfield is a position Jurgen Klopp wants strengthened in the summer and a player like Mount who can operate between attack and defence would be valued in the German manager's set up.

Chelsea are now stepping up the contract talks to try and tie Mount down sooner so he does not have his head turned by interest from Liverpool.

Mount wants a big pay rise at Chelsea and he is expected to get one but maybe not quite the £300,000-a week he is reportedly asking for.

The contract is also expected to be a long-term deal when it's offered if Chelsea's latest recruitment policy is anything to go by.

Liverpool have interest for now and Chelsea will be hoping to cut it out before it becomes anything more serious.

