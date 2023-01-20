ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jets Request to Interview Browns Assistant for Offensive Coordinator

By Brandon Little
 5 days ago

New York Jets have requested to interview Cleveland Browns offensive assistant Chad O'Shea for the open offensive coordinator role.


Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Chase O'Shea has been requested to interview for the open offensive coordinator job on the New York Jets coaching staff, according to a report.

O'Shea has been with the Browns since 2020 under head coach Kevin Stefanski. In addition to coaching the wideouts, O'Shea is the passing game coordinator too. Before the job in Cleveland, O'Shea was with the New England Patriots organization for 10 years, where he ended up as the offensive coordinator.

With the Jets firing of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, they now are in search of a new play caller, as well as a quarterback likely. They had an interest in interviewing Bill Callahan for the same role, but he had other plans.

It will be interesting to see if this goes anywhere for O'Shea, and what kind of staff turnover the team has to deal with this off-season.

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

