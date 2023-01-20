ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Assign Christian Koloko to G League 905

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
 5 days ago

The Toronto Raptors have assigned Christian Koloko to the G League to play with the Raptors 905

Christian Koloko will finally be getting some run in the G League.

The Toronto Raptors have assigned the 22-year-old center to the Raptors 905 ahead of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Friday. It's the first time Koloko has been sent down to the G League this season.

The 2022 second-round pick was a big surprise for the Raptors to begin the year. He played in each of Toronto's first 30 games and has made 19 starts so far this year. It has been an incredible stretch considering Koloko wasn't expected to be a rotation player in his rookie season.

Lately, though, Koloko's playing time has dwindled with the Raptors at full strength. He hasn't played in three straight games and Toronto is hoping to expedite his development with some G League playing time.

The 905 will play Saturday in Wisconsin before returning to Mississauga for a two-game set against the Birmingham Squadron.

Dalano Banton is questionable to play Saturday while Otto Porter Jr. is out.

