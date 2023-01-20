Read full article on original website
The Sleek, Compact Hand Vac That AT Readers Love Is on Sale for Just $28 — Here’s Where to Snag It
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
This TikToker and Goodwill Employee Thrifted Almost Everything in Her ’90s-Inspired Condo
While some might view ‘90s-inspired decor as dated, others are all about embracing the decade’s neon hues and endless supply of kitsch. Carolyn Becker, a Maryland resident and communication manager at Goodwill, lands in the latter camp, recently sharing photos of her “Saved by the Bell”-inspired condo with Washingtonian.
Need a Shower Curtain? Try a Beaded One to Keep a Small Bath Light and Airy
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve traveled outside the United States, you probably know bath and shower situations in other countries vary widely depending on where you are. In Europe, for example, bathrooms often feature shower heads out in the open, with the entire room functioning as the shower enclosure. And the truth is, you’ll often find your fair share of bathroom quirks right here in the states. How many times have you tried turning on the tap at a friend’s house or a domestic hotel, only to be completely confused about how to get the water hot?
A Custom Kitchen and Cool Partition in This 355-Square-Foot Polish Apartment Make a Killer First Impression
IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware
If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
This TikToker Turned Her Window Into a Kaleidoscope, and It Looks So Mesmerizing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When content creator Maya Symone found her windows left her a bit too exposed, she didn’t put up blinds nor curtains. Instead, she put up something surprisingly better: art.
Step Aside, Mushroom Lamp: IKEA’s New Donut Lamp Is the Next “It” Lighting Trend
Why Transitional Design Is the Future, According to Shea McGee from Netflix’s “Dream Home Makeover”
If there’s one thing that Shea McGee can recommend, it’s blending two styles together. The designer co-hosts Netflix’s “Dream Home Makeover” alongside her husband, Syd McGee, and tries to infuse all of her work with an element of transitional design, which she describes as the blending of a modern home with vintage pieces. The effect can foster a cozy, classic, and truly timeless feel to a home.
I Started Using the TikTok “Timer Method” to Tidy My Apartment and Now I Never Dread Cleaning
Usually, I remember I have to clean in the five minutes before a friend comes over. That’s when I look around and see the jacket still draped over my kitchen chair, the pot I used to make oatmeal still “soaking” in the sink (several hours should do the trick), and the pile of mail that might be important but I haven’t opened yet — with a fresh set of eyes. I live alone and have long described my cleanliness as not dirty, but maybe a little messy.
This TikToker’s “Earthship” Home Is Going Viral Because It’s Both Beautiful and Incredibly Eco-Friendly
Before and After: A $475, One-Week Redo Turns an Uninviting Living Room into a Cozy Hangout Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although almost any paint color can look chic in the right context, it is true that some people have certain colors they just don’t jibe with. For homeowner Shanna Roberts, it’s the “buttercup yellow” that the front of her home was painted when she moved in in November 2022.
LEGO’s Newest Botanical Collection Is the Perfect Centerpiece That Never Dies
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s likely that you’ve seen the faux flower bouquets by LEGO on Twitter or TikTok. The buildable bricks are perfect for those who unintentionally kill their houseplants, and they’re an excuse to have a date night activity with a loved one or significant other.
You Haven’t Seen Quirky Until You’ve Seen the Crocodile Coffee Table in This Melbourne Townhouse
TikTok Has Discovered an Easy DIY Antidote to Harsh Overhead Lighting
Before and After: A $50 Hack Turns This Plain Glass IKEA Cabinet into a High-End Statement Piece
This Budget-Friendly Cast-Iron Skillet Is My Favorite Tool for Delicious and Easy Breakfasts
Editors Are Obsessed with This Great Jones Baking Sheet — and We Scored You an Exclusive Discount
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at AT, when someone mentions a certain brand, there are often one or two products synonymous with its name that immediately come to mind. For instance, you say Le Creuset, we think Dutch oven. You say Misen, we think cutlery. You say Great Jones, we think … of a lot of things, actually! This DTC retailer has mastered the art of cookware in virtually every category, regardless of whether we’re talking about muffin pans, mixing bowls, and, yes, Dutch ovens again. Not only are all of their products incredibly durable and long-lasting, but they’re also aesthetically pleasing and always available in a range of vibrant colors. (Don’t even get us started on their collabs.)
A Gorgeous Dutch Home Makes the Case for Adding Walls
Here’s a Practical, Budget-Friendly Way to Turn Your Old Sofa Into a Living Room Focal Point
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Growing up, maybe you knew someone whose parents wouldn’t let you sit on the sofa in the “formal” living room — or maybe your own grandparents’ furniture was even covered in plastic — and this all made no sense to you. But if you’ve dropped real money on a couch or set of armchairs as an adult, you now know the struggle of living your life while also taking good care of your things.
