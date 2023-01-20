ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Dodgers Trade for Shohei Ohtani This Deadline

He sees the two Los Angeles teams swinging a deal.

It's been very clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes set on the 2023 offseason . They have been especially quiet this winter, as they load up to make a huge offer to Shohei Ohtani in the hopes of bringing him over to the other Los Angeles team. However, they will be far from the only team in their pursuit of him, as the Padres , Mets and, of course, the incumbent Angels will all be looking to sign him long term .

That's why, if the Angels are struggling early on in the year, it would make some sense for the team to look to trade him. And if they do, there's no team better fit to make a deal than the Dodgers . That's why Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer thinks the Dodgers will make a move at the deadline to try to lock him in before free agency even starts.

"He’s eligible for free agency after 2023, and he already doesn’t sound thrilled about the situation in Anaheim, so the trade deadline will almost certainly represent the Angels’ last best chance to get something for him.

As for what his market would look like, "anyone and everyone”"about says it, but the Dodgers already seem to be positioning themselves for Ohtani. Plus, there would be a major roadblock out of their way if Arte Moreno follows through on his desire to sell the team quickly. As such, it’s not too soon to imagine Ohtani swapping Angel Red for Dodger Blue."

It would never be easy to trade a two-way talent like Ohtani, but if the Angels are yet again struggling to contend in a very crowded American League West, they may have no choice. The only worse thing than trading Ohtani would be losing him for nothing just a few months later. So, if the Angels are at least able to bring back some prospects — and the Dodgers have a farm system that's loaded with them — they could feel a little bit better about losing the greatest two-way player in MLB history .

If the Angels want to avoid all that talk, they could go out and win games in 2023. But if not, their phones will be ringing with offers.

