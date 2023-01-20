ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

This Day in Indiana History: 'Big Shot Rob' Phinisee Snaps Losing Streak To Purdue

By Jack Ankony
 5 days ago

One year ago today, Indiana guard Rob Phinisee drained a game-winning 3-point shot to break the Hoosiers' nine-game losing streak to Purdue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In a moment he'll never forget, Rob Phinisee ran off a Race Thompson screen and caught the inbound pass from Trey Galloway on the right wing. Rising above Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, Phinisee sunk a 3-pointer to give Indiana a one-point lead with 16.9 seconds on the clock.

With two defensive stops and two Trayce Jackson-Davis free throws, Indiana secured a 68-65 win over Purdue, snapping the Hoosiers' nine-game losing streak in this in-state rivalry matchup. Fans stormed the court and lifted Phinisee – known as 'Big Shot Rob' – on their shoulders, one year ago today on Jan. 20, 2022.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee celebrates with fans on the court after the Hoosiers' 68-65 win over Purdue on Jan. 20, 2022 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Photo by Gracie Farrall

This shot gave Phinisee a career-high 20 points off the bench and etched his name into the Indiana basketball history books. It was an especially meaningful game for Phinisee, a Lafayette, Ind. native, who had never beaten the Boilermakers in his Indiana career.

The Hoosiers ultimately qualified for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 in year one under coach Mike Woodson, and this résumé-boosting win over Purdue was a big reason why.

To relive the memorable night, here's the game story written by HooisersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew. CLICK HERE

To watch the full postgame press conference with Phinisee and Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points in this game, CLICK HERE .

And to watch Mike Woodson's postgame press conference after Indiana's win over Purdue, CLICK HERE

After averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists in 111 total games across four seasons as a Hoosier, Phinisee graduated from Indiana and used his bonus COVID year to transfer to the University of Cincinnati. Phinisee has been limited to eight games during the 2022-23 season and hasn't played since Nov. 30 due to injury.

