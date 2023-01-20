Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Your Guide to the Electrify America EV Charging Network
What Is the Electrify America EV Charging Network?. Electrify America is one of the largest open public EV charging networks in the United States. It also offers some of the most powerful DC fast charging stations available on our shores. The company was established by Volkswagen Group of America after...
US News and World Report
ASML CEO Expects Steady China Sales in 2023 Despite Restrictions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV's exports to mainland China will likely hold at last year's level in 2023 despite ongoing U.S-Dutch government talks over new restrictions on the company's sales to the country, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. ASML, which dominates the market for machines used in one...
US News and World Report
Chevron Pledges $75 Billion for Share Buybacks as Cash Grows
(Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits. The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put...
