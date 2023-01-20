ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Matt Weiss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Connection

Michigan to expand access to tunnel following Michigan St. incident

The University of Michigan will remove a section of 45 seats to expand access entering and exiting the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, the athletic department confirmed to news outlets Monday. The decision was the result of a safety review of the famed stadium following the 2022 football season. A letter first obtained by MLive said the athletics department will remove a "small but entire section of movable seats that previously extended from the tunnel." ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: at Michigan State

OPPONENT Iowa (12-7, 4-5) at Michigan State (13-7, 5-4) LOCATION East Lansing, Michigan (Breslin Center) Iowa (12-6, 4-3) will next travel to East Lansing, Michigan to challenge Michigan State (13-7, 5-4). Tipoff is slated for 6:01 p.m. (CT) at the Breslin Center. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Will the Iowa men’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament?

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner argues that the Hawkeyes will make the 68-team field, while Sports Reporter Grant Hall doesn’t think they have what it takes. If Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery hadn’t told the media that his son and Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery was “doing a lot better” at a press conference on Jan. 19, I would have a lot more trouble writing this.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts reveals ACC transfer destination

Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts will end his college football career in the ACC. Roberts committed to Miami on Monday. He shared the news on social media. Roberts heads to Coral Gables, Florida after 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the shortened 2020 season allows him to be a sixth-year redshirt super senior in 2023.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Connection

Women's track and field

- Share of NIL compensation: 1.2% - Share of NIL activities: 5.6% In August, University of Michigan sprinter Ziyah Holman was part of a five-athlete group that signed with tennis star Naomi Osaka's brand Kinlò, which offers suncare products for people with melanated skin. The brand partnered with the quintet of student-athletes for its #GlowOutside campaign, which aims to promote consistent SPF use on melanin-rich skin to communities of color. Holman, set to kick off her junior season for the Wolverines in 2023, has also partnered with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, a nonprofit organization promoting local dairies around Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location

Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Big Beer Tasting Event is Happening Saturday in the Corridor

Get ready to sample a whole lot of beer! BrrrFest 2023 is coming up this weekend in Johnson County!. BrrrFest is an annual event held in Coralville that's all about beer. The official website says that guests will be able to "sample and purchase craft beers showcased by breweries from across the Midwest." This year's event will feature beers from around 60 different Midwest breweries and cideries. Some of the familiar names include Wilson's Orchard, Cedar Ridge, Iowa Brewing, Lion Bridge, Millstream, Exile, Peace Tree, Toppling Goliath, Big Grove, and Backpocket. You can check out a full list of participating breweries and all the craft beers they will be offering at the event HERE.
CORALVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Gilbert Street Bridge repair project underway

The project to repair the Gilbert Street Bridge — which has significant damage — will begin Tuesday at the Iowa City City Council meeting to schedule hearings for the public’s input. According to the city council’s meeting agenda, the 2019 Biennial Bridge Inspection Program found the bridge...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Zumbach, a US Veteran and dad of four kids, signed a contract with Moxie Solar worth more than $30,000 to install solar panels on his house in Marion. Records shared with our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team show he paid the company more than $15,000 to install the panels, but months later no panels were installed and Moxie Solar closed in December.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
