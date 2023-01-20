ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: ESPN Insider Previews Trade Deadline Decisions Facing LA Front Office

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATc6T_0kLtGvMw00

A certain formerly tradable Laker seems to be off the table.

With just a handful of weeks remaining until the NBA hits its 2023 trade deadline, Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote a new piece (behind a paywall) examining where all 30 NBA franchises stand.

Marks is convinced that your Los Angeles Lakers are primarily considering moving on from the contracts of Patrick Beverley (apparently still considered by some to be good enough he may appeal to another team as an asset, which is insane) and Kendrick Nunn. Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million expiring deal, the primary hypothetical centerpiece of a lot of preseason trade chatter , is not even floated by Marks as being on the table as an LA trade asset anymore.

Marks notes that the Lakers are at least considering whether or not to deal one of their 2027 or 2029 future first-round draft selections, albeit with some level of protections on the pick.

Note how even the language surrounding these various trade chips has changed. A Westbrook deal would allow the Lakers to add, theoretically, two solid role players earning $20 million+ a piece. If that and the prospect of offloading both picks, together, is off the table, it essentially represents something of a half measure. Yes, the Lakers are exhibiting at least some theoretical willingness to improve their roster, but they are unprepared to go all-in and take a bigger swing.

To an extent, their caution is understandable, in that they threw caution to the wind in trades past, and now have a dearth of available draft picks to prove it.

It might behoove LA to act with a bit more urgency, given that LeBron James remains so incredibly terrific on offense at age 38. This is the very definition of a "win-now" franchise.

A note on LeBron -- at some point if he lingers around the league long enough he will not be an All-Star anymore. He has shown some slippage from his peak Miami Heat-era self, but remains a dominant scorer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy