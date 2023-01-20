Lakers: ESPN Insider Previews Trade Deadline Decisions Facing LA Front Office

A certain formerly tradable Laker seems to be off the table.

With just a handful of weeks remaining until the NBA hits its 2023 trade deadline, Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote a new piece (behind a paywall) examining where all 30 NBA franchises stand.

Marks is convinced that your Los Angeles Lakers are primarily considering moving on from the contracts of Patrick Beverley (apparently still considered by some to be good enough he may appeal to another team as an asset, which is insane) and Kendrick Nunn. Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million expiring deal, the primary hypothetical centerpiece of a lot of preseason trade chatter , is not even floated by Marks as being on the table as an LA trade asset anymore.

Marks notes that the Lakers are at least considering whether or not to deal one of their 2027 or 2029 future first-round draft selections, albeit with some level of protections on the pick.

Note how even the language surrounding these various trade chips has changed. A Westbrook deal would allow the Lakers to add, theoretically, two solid role players earning $20 million+ a piece. If that and the prospect of offloading both picks, together, is off the table, it essentially represents something of a half measure. Yes, the Lakers are exhibiting at least some theoretical willingness to improve their roster, but they are unprepared to go all-in and take a bigger swing.

To an extent, their caution is understandable, in that they threw caution to the wind in trades past, and now have a dearth of available draft picks to prove it.

It might behoove LA to act with a bit more urgency, given that LeBron James remains so incredibly terrific on offense at age 38. This is the very definition of a "win-now" franchise.

A note on LeBron -- at some point if he lingers around the league long enough he will not be an All-Star anymore. He has shown some slippage from his peak Miami Heat-era self, but remains a dominant scorer.