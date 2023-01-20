ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kbD4_0kLtGqxJ00

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Matt Weiss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy