Is the new D&D OGL good enough? No, says lawyer - but you can fix it

Situations like the D&D OGL controversy prove that The Lord of the Rings wasn't talking crap when it said "even the smallest person can change the course of the future." You didn't need millions of followers to make your voice heard; instead, the outcry from average tabletop RPG fans was responsible for publisher Wizards of the Coast reversing many of those unpopular changes.

A few weeks on, things look very different after a revised version of the D&D OGL arrived earlier this week (With a feedback survey, no less.) But is it a victory? Not quite. According to gaming and entertainment lawyer Noah Downs , partner at Premack Rogers P.C., there's still a fight ahead of us - and the result is down to what we say on that survey.

What needs to change

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

At the beginning of January, io9 published a report on the leaked OGL 1.1 and everything it sought to change about the license. Immediately afterward, the industry erupted. As pointed out by a Dark Souls RPG dev with years of experience using the old license, certain changes (like the addition of a 25% royalty fee) would be a devastating blow that'd "basically make a huge number of smaller companies financially unviable." Although many of these additions have been removed since then, Downs says that we're not out of the woods yet.

"It is a massive leap forward [but] we still have a ways to go," he says when we catch up following the publication of the new draft. More specifically, there's no express mention of the OGL being royalty-free or protected from future changes. If Wizards of the Coast wanted to, there's still wriggle-room for it to withdraw the license entirely.

"The message needs to be, 'this needs work'... The license section needs to state that this license is expressly royalty free and fully irrevocable…Then there's an argument to be made that the severability clause where Wizards can render the entire contract void needs to be changed. However, there are other things in this license that need to be changed first."

It is a massive leap forward [but] we still have a ways to go... The message needs to be, 'this needs work' Noah Downs

Namely, there's concern over loopholes in D&D's stance on hateful content. Downs' overview on Medium points out that Wizards "has the sole right to decide what is hateful here, and the Third Party Creator gives up all rights to fight that decision. That’s too much power."

For instance, let's say Wizards had a sudden change in values and took a dim view of transgender rights, deeming promotion of it to be 'harmful.' If your content was seen to be promoting those rights, your license could then be revoked - and there's nothing you'd be able to do about it. It almost certainly won't happen, of course, and the current goal of shutting down hateful, bigoted, or discriminatory content is absolutely the right thing to do. But Downs uses this as an example of why the current license's wording is dangerous; it's too vague and can be abused in the future, largely because it's reliant on the opinion of whoever holds the keys.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Similarly, Downs thinks that the license's virtual tabletop policy "needs to be amended immediately." Why? Because it "kinda bans immersive tabletop experiences." In essence, the new OGL only allows for experiences you could have at an in-person session - so special effects for something like a fireball spell (perhaps one that sends a magic missile across your screen) are out of the question.

"There's no legal reason for them to say this," Downs points out. "It's purely to stop competition in the VTT [virtual tabletop] space. They probably want to be the go-to, because they probably want to include that feature themselves."

It's certainly food for thought. After all, Wizards announced that it was developing a virtual tabletop of its own with the Unreal 5 engine back in 2022.

What you can do

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Still, there's hope. As Downs observes, the fact that the trimmed-down OGL 1.2 exists at all is "a testament to the power of this community. It's truly a David vs Goliath kinda thing, and so I think that this is definitely a step in the right direction."

There's still work to do, though - and Downs has advice on how you can make your voice heard.

With enough directed, focused, and concentrated response over the next two weeks, we can make a difference Noah Downs

The key will be the survey that is going live on the D&D Beyond site . Specifically, "the community needs to have focused feedback on what needs to change. The community as a whole needs to rally together, [because] then we have a chance. With enough directed, focused, and concentrated response over the next two weeks, we can make a difference."

I asked Downs to summarize what you, and he advised fans to say the following when responding to the survey:

Don't revoke OGL 1.0a and/or offer an incentive to accept the new one

offer an incentive to accept the new one Make this expressly royalty free

Make it truly irrevocable. Give the community something they can build off of

Make sure that creators have a right to contest WotC's bad-faith action (RE sections 3 and sections 6c, e, and f)

Have a standard severability clause

Don't limit what virtual tabletops can do, because that denies innovation in the space

Just remember to be kind, regardless of whether it's in your response or when discussing the matter online. The changes that have caused such a stir are not the doing of writers, designers, artists, and other staff at Wizards of the Coast behind one of the best tabletop RPGs , so harassing them is absolutely out of line.

"The people who were handing down the rewrite requests were disconnected from the [D&D] community," Downs says. "The people that we love at Wizards, the designers, the illustrators, the authors, the writers, the influencer team, they are fantastic and lovely. I've met a lot of them [and] they're just as affected by this as we are. It comes from higher than them, and is frankly out of their hands. And on that note, any harassment of those people is unacceptable."

Basically, what happens next is in your hands. Much like the heroes of fantasy adventures ranging from Dungeons and Dragons books to Tolkien, you - the reader - are responsible for the future of D&D.

Time to roll for initiative.

Want a distraction from all the drama? Check out our guide to the best board games , essential board games for 2 players , and these must-have board games for adults .