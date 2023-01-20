ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the greatest RPGs of the past 25 years are criminally cheap on Steam right now

By Dustin Bailey
 4 days ago

A set of massive discounts have hit some of the best computer RPGs of the past quarter-century.

The RPG Sale is being hosted by "Aspyr & friends," and the titles on offer include a who's who of the best RPGs of all time. If you've somehow missed out on the likes of The Witcher 3, Baldur's Gate, or Knights of the Old Republic - or you're just getting into PC gaming - they're all down under $10, alongside a selection of less historically significant, but still excellent games. Here are some of the highlights.

Steam's Lunar New Year Sale is also going on right now, and you can follow that link for a rundown of some of the hidden gems on offer.

