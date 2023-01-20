Some of the greatest RPGs of the past 25 years are criminally cheap on Steam right now
A set of massive discounts have hit some of the best computer RPGs of the past quarter-century.
The RPG Sale is being hosted by "Aspyr & friends," and the titles on offer include a who's who of the best RPGs of all time. If you've somehow missed out on the likes of The Witcher 3, Baldur's Gate, or Knights of the Old Republic - or you're just getting into PC gaming - they're all down under $10, alongside a selection of less historically significant, but still excellent games. Here are some of the highlights.
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut ($9.99 ay 75% off) was an instant classic on its release in 2019, and remains one of the weirdest, most wonderful RPG experiences you can have.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition ($9.99 at 80% off) probably needs no introduction at this point, but this sale is perfectly timed with an impressive visual upgrade.
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ($3.49 at 65% off) is an all-time classic for both Star Wars and RPG fans, and with the remake a long, long way off , now's as good a time as any to revisit the original.
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition ($5.99 at 70% off) put BioWare's brand of choice-driven RPGs on the map, and with a third entry on the way, it's worth diving into the back catalog.
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition ($5.99 at 70%) is as much a Dungeons & Dragons playset as it is an RPG campaign, and it's a perfect introduction to 3.5 D&D for a new generation of tabletop fans.
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition ($5.99 at 70% off) similarly has some heavy tabletop bona fides, and a big array of post-launch updates have made this one of the best old-school RPGs to arrive in recent years.
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition ($16.49 at 67% off) is not a traditional RPG, but I'll excuse its shoehorning into this sale since it's still an excellent action-adventure with a robust world to explore.
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister ($13.99 at 65% off) might not have the storytelling chops of some RPG classics, but it's got maybe the most robust take on 5.1 D&D rules that you can get in a video game.
Steam's Lunar New Year Sale is also going on right now, and you can follow that link for a rundown of some of the hidden gems on offer.
