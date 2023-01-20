ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

98.1 KHAK

Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations

A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire starts in West Des Moines apartment overnight

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. It happened between the West Mixmaster and Valley High School and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters found...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the "Students First Act," legislation establishing a private school scholarship program, into law Jan. 24, 2023 at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines after it passed in the early hours that day. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) After years of debate and a decisive...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school

Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday

The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees

Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
DES MOINES, IA

