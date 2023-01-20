Read full article on original website
Iowa man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
T.J. Rude feels grounded. But in March 2021, life for the founder of local coffee company Northern Vessel was far from this way: the startup closed that month. Rude cited serious financial difficulties and struggled privately with a battle from burnout.
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
KCCI.com
Fire starts in West Des Moines apartment overnight
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. It happened between the West Mixmaster and Valley High School and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters found...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines
**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
Ames woman hopes her crickets could supply your next meal
The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to solve the big problem of climate change.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines community leader gives away almost $15,000 worth of gas for his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people like to say that "nothing in life is free." Well, nobody told that to Pastor Rob Johnson. "I know people who ride around and just put $5 in their tank, $10 in their tank, $20 in their tank at a time, because that's all they got. And so now, you don't have to worry about any of that," Johnson said.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the "Students First Act," legislation establishing a private school scholarship program, into law Jan. 24, 2023 at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines after it passed in the early hours that day. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) After years of debate and a decisive...
Washington Examiner
Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school
Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
Family of Will Keeps release statement after shooting at Starts Right Here
DES MOINES, IOWA — The family of Will Keeps is releasing their first statement since he was shot and injured on Monday at the education that he founded. Keeps remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was reportedly shot by 18-year-old Preston Walls. Two teens, Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron, were killed in the shooting […]
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
iheart.com
Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday
The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
KCCI.com
Community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of cars lined up around the block and on Keosauqua Way Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started...
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal new details in deadly shooting at Des Moines youth outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused ofkilling two students and seriously injuring a staff member at a Des Moines youth outreach center shot each victim multiple times, according to newly released court documents. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
KCCI.com
Woman questions risk, reward after police chase leads to truck crashing into her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Des Moines City Council, a womanwhose home was crashed into during a police chase criticized the police department. We first told you about this chase ending in a crash back in December. After a traffic maneuver to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect...
