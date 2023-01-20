Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Watch The Valentino Le Club Couture Show Right Here At 3.30PM
Front row access to the Valentino Couture show? We wouldn’t have it any other way. Tune in below at 3.30PM EST to catch the latest magic. Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro.
Leather Trenches Are Taking Over It-Girl Street Style – And So Is Designer Jonathan Marc Stein’s Latest Collection
Tastemakers and trendsetters from coast to coast have set the tone for the season – leather is in. From Kylie Jenner’s memorable fashion moments in Aspen rocking a leather trench over apres ski apparel, to Hailey Bieber’s go-to throw on over athleisure during a coffee run in Los Angeles, a leather revolution has entered the chat – and with it, designer Jonathan Marc Stein.
Kaia Gerber Talks Acting Debut, Emily Ratajkoswki Is The New Face Of Versace, RIP Jackie Rogers
Let’s go to the beach! While the chill sets in on the East Coast, Golden State girl Kaia Gerber is giving us seasonal envy as she stars in a fashion editorial shot on the beaches of her hometown of Malibu by Cass Bird. As she models an array of mostly Celine outfits from the recent Los Angeles show, the 21-year-old opens up to Véronique Hyland about this new chapter of her life; her leading lady era. Gerber is starring in an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Mrs. American Pie, with Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett. “I have no idea what I’m doing there,” she jokes. “It’s ridiculous. Carol Burnett made me understand comedy in such a different way. I never would’ve dreamed that I’d get to work with her. I still can’t believe it happened.” Another chance to expand on her comedy chops comes in the form of a movie titled Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman and costarring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. Billed as a ‘lesbian Fight Club,’ the project is equally close to her heart. “When you see me looking angry on a runway, you wouldn’t assume there’s much of a sense of humor in there. My character is nothing like me as a person at all, but I do think people will respond well to the jokes that are being made. It’s very of its time and very meta,” she says. To read the full feature, with styling by Alex White, see here.
