Let’s go to the beach! While the chill sets in on the East Coast, Golden State girl Kaia Gerber is giving us seasonal envy as she stars in a fashion editorial shot on the beaches of her hometown of Malibu by Cass Bird. As she models an array of mostly Celine outfits from the recent Los Angeles show, the 21-year-old opens up to Véronique Hyland about this new chapter of her life; her leading lady era. Gerber is starring in an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Mrs. American Pie, with Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett. “I have no idea what I’m doing there,” she jokes. “It’s ridiculous. Carol Burnett made me understand comedy in such a different way. I never would’ve dreamed that I’d get to work with her. I still can’t believe it happened.” Another chance to expand on her comedy chops comes in the form of a movie titled Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman and costarring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. Billed as a ‘lesbian Fight Club,’ the project is equally close to her heart. “When you see me looking angry on a runway, you wouldn’t assume there’s much of a sense of humor in there. My character is nothing like me as a person at all, but I do think people will respond well to the jokes that are being made. It’s very of its time and very meta,” she says. To read the full feature, with styling by Alex White, see here.

1 DAY AGO