Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Former Giant and current Blue Jay Brandon Belt jokes about signing with the Dodgers
The A's are known to experiment on the margins and welcome players with flashes of brilliance mixed with misery. In previous years, their names were Hendriks, Semien and Canha. I wanted to take the time to examine several players "on the borderline" of sinking or swimming. While the jury is still out on their future careers, there is enough data to discuss hypothetical futures. One of the players in this series is already out of the organization- Vimael Machin- with Jonah Bride and Kirby Snead still on the 40-man roster. So how long will Adam Oller last and will he be worth rostering?
The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Orange County native Stephen Nelson will join the Dodgers' television broadcast team, calling more than 50 games for SportsNet LA when Joe Davis is unavailable due to his Fox Sports commitments, the team announced Friday.
The San Francisco 49ers promoted former Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the active roster on Saturday. Ahead of the 49ers’ NFC Divisional Playoff round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, they’ve added some cornerback depth. The team revealed the news of Jenkins’ promotion to the roster. Undrafted...
