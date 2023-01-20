The A's are known to experiment on the margins and welcome players with flashes of brilliance mixed with misery. In previous years, their names were Hendriks, Semien and Canha. I wanted to take the time to examine several players "on the borderline" of sinking or swimming. While the jury is still out on their future careers, there is enough data to discuss hypothetical futures. One of the players in this series is already out of the organization- Vimael Machin- with Jonah Bride and Kirby Snead still on the 40-man roster. So how long will Adam Oller last and will he be worth rostering?

1 DAY AGO