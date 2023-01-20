photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams Public libraries are meant to be neutral ground when it comes to civic disputes over culture, values, and identity in America. That's not always the case, including in Sonoma County. Walk into any one of the 14 different public libraries around Sonoma County and you’ll likely see Pride and Black Lives Matter banners. After a Black Lives Matter display was vandalized in Sebastopol a year ago, library leadership sought to reaffirm the library as an inclusive space, according to interim county library director, Erika Thibualt. "The library administration had some signs created, and this was the former director Ann Hammond's...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO