Daughter Finds Unexpected and Funny 'Time Capsule' in Mom's Spice Cabinet

Have you ever pulled something out of a cabinet that had expired long ago? Even if you have, it still may not be as old as this find. TikTok content creator @ dutchworld_americangirl shares the relic she found in her mother's kitchen. Our moms may have something similar stored away, too.

Luckily, she was only using it for potpourri.

@dutchworld_americangirl Time capsule and my parents kitchen cupboard. I was born in 1981 so this is older than I am. I asked mom and she said she just uses it for popery at Christmas time. #timecapsule #soold #1977 #spices #lookwhatifound ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

We are laughing with her because we’ve found a few decades old spices in our cabinets before, too. Although none as old as 1977. Too funny! If you don’t use the seasoning on a regular basis, it can be easy to forget how long it’s been in there. And unless her daughter tossed it in the trash, we’d wager a bet that she still has it in her cabinet now. At least her daughter has a stocking stuffer idea for next Christmas.

The audience was highly amused by this find. Viewer @BarbaraTrevathan tried to help, “that is the year the company was founded. Not the expiration date. Expiration date is in bottom of the can.” And @dutchworld_americangirl replied, “There is no expiration date on the bottom of the scan. My mom got it at her wedding.” Ha! That's one way to know. Viewer @janecocke said, “My mother had a prescription for my brother as a baby from 1953, with the pills still in it.” Yikes, the allspice is brand new in comparison! Viewer @Travelly322 commented, “I stacked all of my mom's old spices on a special shelf and labeled it Vintage Collection. She was not amused.” That is very funny!

We are going to check out our own spice cabinet later today. It might be time to file the spices, that are more than two decades old, in the trash.