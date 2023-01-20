Rett syndrome significantly impacts both patient and family’s quality of life. Paige Nues: Rett syndrome is a pervasive developmental disorder. It affects every single aspect of the child's life, and it will continue to do so through adulthood, but it's not degenerative. It is progressive. It affects their ability to get out of bed themselves and their ability to fix a meal. The lack of clear communication or ability to communicate without assistive technology impacts their ability to say that something hurts and where it hurts. They're completely vulnerable to the care of the people around them. Yet, children and adults with Rett syndrome, both male and female, tend to be very social. They tend to respond and crave relationships and interactions with support. They sense when they can trust the people around them and respond to empathetic care. They may be sassy or smart, too. They're smarter than they can express without assistive technology and communication devices. When people understand that and treat them well, they really can enjoy a quality of life living at home, being part of the community, and going to school, which can be wonderful.

