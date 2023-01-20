Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Roger M. Lyons, MD, Discusses 10-Year Review of MDS Patient Data From the Community Oncology Setting
Evidence-Based Oncology™️ spoke with Lyons about the creation of this real-world data set and the pros and cons of different treatments for MDS. One decade ago, Roger M. Lyons, MD, FACP, a board-certified hematologist at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, literally wrote the book on treatment guidelines in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) These syndromes disrupt blood cell production and can lead to leukemia.1.
ajmc.com
Classifying Clinical Work Settings Using EHR Audit Logs: A Machine Learning Approach
An automated pipeline of frequency representation and machine learning models on raw electronic health record (EHR) audit logs can classify work settings based on clinical work activities. ABSTRACT. Objectives: We used electronic health record (EHR)–based raw audit logs to classify the work settings of anesthesiology physicians providing care in both...
ajmc.com
Dr Michael Portman Illuminates the Differences Between Pediatric, Adult Anticoagulation Studies
Pharmaceutical companies would have to spend a lot of money on pediatric anticoagulation studies for diseases that are rare among these patients, explained Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, of Seattle Children's Hospital. Pharmaceutical companies would have to spend a lot of money on pediatric anticoagulation studies, for diseases that are...
ajmc.com
Biomarkers Indicate Potential Need for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Surgery
Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
ajmc.com
Patient-Reported Outcomes Emerging as Way to Monitor, Assess Patients With SMA
Patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) could have improved monitoring and assessment of their disease through the utilization of patient-reported outcome measures. Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) have emerged as a potential tool for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to a review published in Journal of Neuromuscular Diseases. However, additional studies are needed before PROMs can be used in clinical decision-making.
Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?
Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.
healthcareguys.com
Gut Health 101: 3 Ways To Build A Strong Microbiome
We have billions of organisms in our bodies whose only job is to keep us healthy. Also called gut flora, this microbiome in our bodies is what keeps our immune system strong. Unfortunately, there are a lot of things we do to ourselves that kill off a lot of these bacteria, and that lower our immune system’s response to threats. When we don’t take care of our gut microbiome, it can’t take care of us, in other words.
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
ajmc.com
In Community-Based Study, Switching to Ixazomib in Newly Diagnosed MM Brought Improved Responses Across Age Groups
An analysis presented during the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition showed that patients with multiple myeloma were able to experience improved responses to the proteasome inhibitor ixazomib after switching from bortezomib. Patients younger and older than 75 years with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma had improved responses...
thezoereport.com
Therapists Say Beating Anxiety Is A Matter Of Embracing It
When it comes to anxiety, becoming “friends” with it is probably the last thing you’d want to do. It seems akin to befriending the enemy, one that keeps you up at night (and possibly all day long) with worry. But experts say befriending anxiety can be helpful in terms of managing it. Before doing so, however, it’s important to understand what anxiety entails.
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Vaccines in Children Aged 5 to 11 Effective, Safe, Study Finds
A new review found that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines were able to prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness in children aged 5 to 11. Vaccines for COVID-19 proved to be effective in preventing infection and severe illness in children aged 5 to 11, according to a new review published in JAMA Pediatrics.
Medical News Today
Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?
By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
earth.com
Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth
Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
ajmc.com
Potential Link Between T1D Self-stigma, HbA1c in Japanese Adults
Though not a causal relationship, a cross-sectional study found a significant association between diabetes-related self-stigma and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) in Japanese adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D). There may be a strong link between diabetes-related self-stigma and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a...
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
insightscare.com
Scientists Say. Antidepressants Can Numb Enjoyment as Well as Pain by Making Patients Feel Emotionally Dull
SSRIs, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, have been discovered to impact reinforcement learning, enabling people to learn from their surroundings and behaviors. These medications function by concentrating on serotonin, the body’s “feel-good” neurotransmitter that transmits signals between brain nerve cells. Patients who experience “blunting,” a typical SSRI side effect, claim they feel emotionally flat and cannot respond with the same level of delight as they typically would.
ajmc.com
How Rett Syndrome Impacts Patient Quality of Life
Rett syndrome significantly impacts both patient and family’s quality of life. Paige Nues: Rett syndrome is a pervasive developmental disorder. It affects every single aspect of the child's life, and it will continue to do so through adulthood, but it's not degenerative. It is progressive. It affects their ability to get out of bed themselves and their ability to fix a meal. The lack of clear communication or ability to communicate without assistive technology impacts their ability to say that something hurts and where it hurts. They're completely vulnerable to the care of the people around them. Yet, children and adults with Rett syndrome, both male and female, tend to be very social. They tend to respond and crave relationships and interactions with support. They sense when they can trust the people around them and respond to empathetic care. They may be sassy or smart, too. They're smarter than they can express without assistive technology and communication devices. When people understand that and treat them well, they really can enjoy a quality of life living at home, being part of the community, and going to school, which can be wonderful.
Some People's Brains Are Wrinklier Than Others, And Now We Know Why
The folds of the human brain are instantly recognizable. Snaking ridges and deep furrows give the squishy tissue inside our heads structure and the appearance of a wrinkly walnut. Into peaks called gyri and fissures called sulci, the outermost layer of brain tissue is folded so that reams of it can be squeezed into the skull, and it's here, on the brain's wrinkly surface, that memory, thinking, learning, and reasoning all happens. This folding, or gyrification, is crucial for proper brain function and circuitry – and is said to be why humans have greater cognitive abilities than apes and elephants, whose brains...
