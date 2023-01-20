ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

City's annual human rights award given to Emmaus Church in Northfield

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
 3 days ago

Emmaus Church of Northfield received this year's Human Rights Award from the City of Northfield. The award was presented at a community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16 at Emmaus Church.

The 7 p.m. ceremony celebrated the city's welcoming and inclusive communities and featured performances by the Arcadia African Drummers Ensemble and music performed by First UCC Spirit Voices and Friends.

Adam Wale, Human Rights Committee chair welcomed the audience, while Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Pastor Abe Johnson of Emmaus Church offered greetings. Lucy Miron, presented the Land Acknowledgement Statement.

Professor DAniel Williams, PhD, associate professor at Carleton College and St. Catherine University delivered the keynote speech. Mar Valdecantos, presented the Human Rights Award to Emmaus Church staff.

"When I announced the award it was a great moment for me to share with everybody that Emmaus is not only being open to host neighbors from Viking now because of all the issues faced by the community following the sale of the place, but the church has been doing this all along," said Valdecantos. "I mentioned that my organization, Rice County Neighbors United has been welcomed to meet at the church for years. I mentioned how the City ID happened in many meetings held at the church and ever since many more meetings and other initiatives have found their home at a church that is a great neighbor in the north side of town, an area neglected and segregated. They have also been helping in housing issues for years and knew to help when the help was needed."

The award is presented each year to an individual or organization in Northfield that has worked for the advancement of the human rights in our area. Commissioners of the Human Rights Commission should not make nominations but rather is an open invitation to the community to nominate people, she said.

Throughout the program, English and Spanish interpretation was provided by Francisco Gaytan.

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
