10 Stunning Photos of Genevieve Morton in Switzerland

The model was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue each year between 2010 and ’15.

Genevieve Morton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010 when she posed for photographer Walter Chin in Palm Springs, Calif. She returned the following five years in a row, including a bodypaint feature in ’15 with photographer Yu Tsai in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While many of Morton’s photo shoots were located on the beach, two in particular took her away from the open water—she traveled to Zambia in 2012 with photographer Derek Kettela, and in ’14, she had her first photo shoot with Tsai, when he took her pictures in Switzerland .

“It was very exciting for me to come to Switzerland, and I thought it was a great location to choose for the Swimsuit Issue because I thought it would be something a little bit different,” Morton said . “We shot a few of my shots on the lake, which was stunning because it’s extremely deep blue and you have beautiful mountains around.”

The model recalled the photo shoot as her “second favorite” SI Swimsuit feature in an interview , while calling her 2015 bodypaint photo shoot her No. 1 fave.

“I loved the shot with the flowers, with the naturalness of being naked in such an extremely pure place,” Morton added of a particular set of snaps that resulted from her time in Montreux, Switzerland.

Below are 10 of our favorite images from Morton’s 2014 feature in the gorgeous European country.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

