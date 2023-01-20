Read full article on original website
Related
domino
I Swapped My Memory Foam Mattress for One Made of Rubber—Here’s My Verdict
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. I’ll tell you what: Being 6 feet tall is all rainbows and butterflies until you have to share a queen-size bed with your equally long-limbed partner (he’s 6 feet 3) every night. The oceanlike span of a hotel room’s king mattress has long been our pipe dream; we’d never been able to squeeze one into our New York City apartment.
domino
Jenna Lyons Is Not a Fan of Painting Walls Like This—But She Can Explain
It’s no surprise that Jenna Lyons’s ability to pick the perfect palette (and sofa and wallpaper and outfit, for that matter) every single time makes her one of the most requested names on design advice platform The Expert. And starting today, you don’t even have to book an appointment with her to crib her signature look: Lyons, along with Expert designers Brigette Romanek, Jake Arnold, and others, has built her own showroom, filled with her favorite pieces to suggest to her clients.
domino
Meet the Sweet Spot Between a Formal Dining Table and a Breakfast Bar
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. In a Brooklyn kitchen where meal prep happens alongside homework and dinner party hosting, a classic island bar setup wasn’t going to cut it. So designers Lauren Williams and Morgan Gruber of Lauren Jayne Design joined forces with the architects at Henrybuilt to come up with a solution: a multifunctional piece that could do all the things.
domino
The Best New Orleans Hotels for Good Design, According to a Local
From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, Domino’s Wish You Were Here series is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in.
Comments / 0