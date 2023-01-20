It’s no surprise that Jenna Lyons’s ability to pick the perfect palette (and sofa and wallpaper and outfit, for that matter) every single time makes her one of the most requested names on design advice platform The Expert. And starting today, you don’t even have to book an appointment with her to crib her signature look: Lyons, along with Expert designers Brigette Romanek, Jake Arnold, and others, has built her own showroom, filled with her favorite pieces to suggest to her clients.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO