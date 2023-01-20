The Greyhound Bus station south of the Pierce Elevated freeway has a lease which ends in October 2024 and is now for sale. Real estate company Cushman & Wakefield announced earlier this month that they will be marketing the property on behalf of Twenty Lake Holdings, a real estate investment firm. Surrounding the site, there are new developments which include residential high rises, mid-rise multifamily, grocers, restaurants, and bars.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO