Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
Houstonians weigh in on proposed $55M Montrose Boulevard project
Dozens of Houstonians gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Montrose on Jan. 23 to learn about proposed plans for $55 million in improvements along a stretch of Montrose Boulevard where development is booming. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Dozens of Houstonians gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Montrose on Jan....
Houston City Council passes sidewalk ordinance, creates fee in lieu of sidewalk construction
A map shows the different sidewalk service areas throughout the city of Houston implicated by the new sidewalk ordinance. (Courtesy City of Houston Planning & Development Department) At a Jan. 25 Houston City Council meeting, council members passed an ordinance on sidewalks related to the completion of pedestrian paths in...
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power following severe weather
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
High Water Road Closure: IH-45 Northbound Feeder from HWY 105 to Wilson Rd
January 24, 2023 12:56 p.m. – Due to high water, the northbound feeder of IH-45 from HWY 105 to Wilson Rd. will be shut down along with the northbound Wilson Rd exit. The feeder road will be gated off. Please avoid this area until the water recedes. Source: Conroe...
SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash
Photos from the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office showed a large fire and thick black smoke erupting on the highway.
City Council to begin adoption of 2023 Sugar Land Mobility Master Plan in February
The mobility master plan is a strategic plan with the core themes of enhancing mobility and providing citywide guidance for all types of transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Armed with resident surveys and more than a year of design and planning, the city of Sugar Land plans to unveil the 2023 Mobility Master Plan in February.
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area
Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
Hundreds of homes to be developed in Lake Houston area after housing market stagnation
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) Nearly 1,300 housing units will be constructed in new neighborhoods across the Lake Houston area in 2022 with hundreds of additional units also coming to existing communities.
Pearland City Council approves property use by new driving school
Pearland City Council approved a conditional-use permit for a new driving school at an office off Kingsley Drive. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council approved a conditional-use permit to allow an automobile driving school to use an existing office space at Ste. 1130 off Kingsley Drive south of Broadway Street.
Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond
The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
