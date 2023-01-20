ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Planning continues for FM 518 project in Pearland

TxDOT is projected to lead the project’s Phase 1 construction in 2025. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to widen and reconstruct Broadway Street, also known as FM 518, from four to six lanes with a raised median, will seek additional right of way this year for the project’s proposed design, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

I-45 frontage road construction to continue through 2023 in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis, a project that was 19% completed as of a Jan. 1 update from TxDOT. The project was awarded to James Construction Group.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 646 widening design continues; work to begin in 2024

The project also includes a proposed overpass at the Union Pacific Corp. railroad that intersects with FM 646 east of Hwy. 3. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The FM 646 widening project will continue to undergo design work through 2023 and is scheduled to bid for construction in May 2024, said Danny Perez, Texas Department of Transportation public information officer.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

An old bus station for sale could transform the area between Houston’s Midtown and Downtown

The Greyhound Bus station south of the Pierce Elevated freeway has a lease which ends in October 2024 and is now for sale. Real estate company Cushman & Wakefield announced earlier this month that they will be marketing the property on behalf of Twenty Lake Holdings, a real estate investment firm. Surrounding the site, there are new developments which include residential high rises, mid-rise multifamily, grocers, restaurants, and bars.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area

Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond

The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

