Jacque Vaughn Heavily Calls Out Ben Simmons For Mistakes In Key Area

Jacque Vaughn sends a big message to Ben Simmons amid struggles on the defensive end.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets have improved in many areas this season after Steve Nash left the team, but they still have work to do before becoming the well-oiled machine Jacque Vaughn wants them to be.

Up until Kevin Durant's unfortunate knee injury, the Nets were the hottest team in the league, winning multiple games and only losing a couple of them. Things haven't gone well for them after that, and even though Kyrie Irving has stated there's nothing to worry about right now , the Nets' current situation doesn't look that good.

Moreover, the team needs all their figures to step up during this bad stretch, and that includes Ben Simmons. The Australian point guard has been criticized for not being 'aggressive enough' in recent games , and now his head coach has added another complaint to this list.

Jacque Vaughn Is Done With Ben Simmons Committing Too Many Fouls

Jacque Vaughn recently shared his thoughts on Simmons committing too many fouls, which has hurt the team. Following the Nets' loss to the Phoenix Suns, 117-112, on Thursday night, the head coach sent a clear message to Simmons. He needs to do more and do better, especially now that he's supposed to lead the team alongside Kyrie.

"We need him to be productive, and that is without the fouls," he told reporters, including ESPN's Nick Friedell . "That is helping us rebound the basketball. That is playing with poise and composure. That is pushing the pace for us."

During the game, Simmons was ejected after arguing with one referee about his 5th foul. He didn't want to get into detail but took a subtle shot at the officials for their performances last night.

"I don't want to say nothing because I ain't trying to get another fine. ... I think if you're going to call the game like that, then you got to be consistent," Simmons said.

This situation is complex for the Nets. The loss against the Suns was the fourth in a row. They haven't won since Kevin Durant went down, and some say they won't be able to do so without KD on the court. This Nets team looked really good at the turn of the year, but now they have to make the adjustments while Kevin Durant is out.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.