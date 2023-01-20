ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Man Brilliantly Uses Shoe Rack to Start Indoor Garden

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5wlt_0kLt4UY800

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Home gardeners have thought of plenty innovative ways to keep on growing food even in the off season of gardening. From hydroponics, high tunnels, windowsill herb gardens, and compost heated greenhouses , they are all efficient and keep up some sort of food supply that you would otherwise be purchasing through the cold dark months.

One very unique and fun new method of indoor growing we recently seen was the hanging shoe rack vertical garden that @farmboyjames posted to his TikTok channel. It's inexpensive, takes up dead space, and has the ability to produce a lot of food!

@farmboyjames

Sometimes only having one pair of shoes is a good thing, like when you can use your shoe rack to hold plant starts instead of shoes. I had to get creative, all my flat surfaces are covered in plant starts. How do you make room for more plant starts? #plantstarts #springgarden #lifehack #shoerack #gardentok #seedstarting #newplants #letsgrow

♬ running up that hill - <3

Using one of the cheap plastic show holders- the kind that you string over a door and slide your shoes in vertically- he hangs it on a door that gets some good sun- you of course could always put a plant light on it if you don’t have a door near a window. He fills each shoe holder with a plastic plant cup filled with dirt, after planting the seeds he gives a good mist and lets the plants do their thing.

This is genius, the little plastic cups hold moisture and act almost as a green house, keep the pot bottoms- where the roots are moist and warm.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
backyardboss.net

4 Tips to Starting a Lasagna Garden in a Raised Bed

Lasagna gardens, also known as sheet mulching or composting, is a cool no-dig and no-till method of starting your raised garden bed. A lasagna garden allows you to create similar conditions of healthy topsoil for your plants to benefit. But, why would you create similar conditions instead of using topsoil directly? Simple, healthy soil leads to healthy plants! But, due to poor farming practices, about a third of the earth’s soils are at risk of moderate to severe degradation.
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Houseplants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the winter months and the drab brown of landscape that covers North Texas, it is often good to see a little green. Houseplants are great for this. They can brighten up a corner near a window, fill up an area with something alive in shades of green in all sorts of shapes. There is even some evidence that houseplants help your brain. Over the years many of my friends have remarked on how they kill houseplants with regularity. I've talked with my friend Jennifer Hatalski over at Calloway's. We decided to do a story on...
TEXAS STATE
backyardboss.net

4 Tips For Making a DIY Terrarium Garden

Terrariums are a fun way to bring nature’s beauty into your home. You can make your own unique terrarium by arranging plants and decorations that you adore to create a miniature ecosystem. Once your terrarium plants become established, they won’t require much watering or extra upkeep. With proper care,...
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Apartment Therapy

Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy