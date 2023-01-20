Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Royals Review
The Royals are becoming villains
We all know the story, by now. A new owner takes over the team. They’re unhappy with the team’s current location and completely uninvested in the team’s success. The GM is allowed only to sign has-beens and never-will-bes. The manager has no proven experience. The catcher is getting up there. The centerfielder can fly and he can field, but he can’t hit. The team’s best power-hitter has trouble with breaking pitches. There is an abundance of evidence of Christian belief inside the clubhouse. The team’s new flamethrowing reliever can’t throw a strike and has a history of questionable off-the-field activity.
Royals Review
The Royals have traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins for two minor league pitchers according to several reports. The Royals receive 25-year-old left-hander Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz in return. Cruz is a 6’7’’ Dominican-born pitcher who features a fastball that can hit triple digits...
Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal.
MLB
Reds Caravan connects club's bright future with encouraging present
CINCINNATI -- As the club hit the road to meet fans from near and far in Monday's kickoff of the Reds Caravan, they tried to balance two almost competing themes. The rebuilding club wanted to talk up its bright future while ensuring people weren't overlooking the present. That is not...
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for January 23, 2023
Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the Johan Camargo signing. Third base is where he’s at his defensive best. He was worth 3 Defensive Runs Saved in 88 innings at the hot corner in 2020 and another 3 DRS in 90 innings there last summer. His signing...
Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game
One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
Look: Andy Reid Made NFL History On Saturday
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round on Saturday, and their coach just so happened to break an NFL record in the process. With Kansas City's win today, according to ...
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
sunflowerstateradio.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 39.
Chip Caray is the New St. Louis Cardinals Play-by-Play Announcer
The St. Louis Cardinals have found their replacement for Dan McLaughlin in the TV broadcast booth. Chip Caray is leaving his position as the play-by-play personality for the Atlanta Braves to return to his hometown of St. Louis. MLB Network confirmed the rumors of the past few days that Chip...
AOL Corp
We were robbed of the Patrick Mahomes story we wanted. We got a better one instead
The conversation on the sideline unfolded about as you probably expected it did — a little like a teenager who thinks he’s grown old enough to make his own decisions, only to be reminded by his father that, nah, I’m gonna go ahead and put my foot down on this one.
His first fame came on a KC Jumbotron. His new mission began the night he was shot
He says he donates blood “all the time. It’s nothing compared to getting shot.”
NFL Announces Officiating Crews For Championship Sunday
The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals all vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII. But who will be officiating these games? That's become a far more essential question to fans over the past ...
