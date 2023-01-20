ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade

The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Royals are becoming villains

We all know the story, by now. A new owner takes over the team. They’re unhappy with the team’s current location and completely uninvested in the team’s success. The GM is allowed only to sign has-beens and never-will-bes. The manager has no proven experience. The catcher is getting up there. The centerfielder can fly and he can field, but he can’t hit. The team’s best power-hitter has trouble with breaking pitches. There is an abundance of evidence of Christian belief inside the clubhouse. The team’s new flamethrowing reliever can’t throw a strike and has a history of questionable off-the-field activity.
Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for two pitchers

The Royals have traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins for two minor league pitchers according to several reports. The Royals receive 25-year-old left-hander Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz in return. Cruz is a 6’7’’ Dominican-born pitcher who features a fastball that can hit triple digits...
Royals Rumblings - News for January 23, 2023

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the Johan Camargo signing. Third base is where he’s at his defensive best. He was worth 3 Defensive Runs Saved in 88 innings at the hot corner in 2020 and another 3 DRS in 90 innings there last summer. His signing...
Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
Look: Andy Reid Made NFL History On Saturday

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship Game.  The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round on Saturday, and their coach just so happened to break an NFL record in the process.  With Kansas City's win today, according to ...
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan

Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment.  But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
NFL Announces Officiating Crews For Championship Sunday

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals all vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII.  But who will be officiating these games? That's become a far more essential question to fans over the past ...
