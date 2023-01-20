Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Investing In Crypto In 2023: Wise Or Foolish?
As an investor or a person looking for ways to make their money grow, they might be thinking or have thought of investing in crypto. But, with the recent scandals that rocked the digital currency landscape, the question of placing an investment in this type of technology may depend on their mood and overall sentiment and knowledge of the market.
5 Reasons Why Crypto Has a Bright Year Ahead in 2023
After a tumultuous year, the crypto market is making a fierce rebound in 2023. The purge of malicious and sub-par projects has awakened the market to focus on nurturing sustainable value and driving innovation, rather than making millions overnight. And with most cryptocurrencies off to a great start this year, the global crypto market cap has crossed the revered 1 trillion mark.
TEZRO – An App To Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe And Chat With Your Friends
TEXT MESSAGE SYSTEM – Send and receive fully encrypted text messages. TEZRO Exchange – Allows users to trade their digital assets, including more than 1000 cryptocurrencies. TEZRO Gift – Allows you to offer digital gifts to loved ones. Buy Goods in Tezro – Buy electronics, clothes, art,...
Crypto Wallets On Crosshair of Major Banks As They Take On PayPal, Apple Pay
The major US banks, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo are planning to introduce a new system that uses a digital wallet linked to customer credit cards and debit cards. The plan is slated to start rolling out in the second half of 2023. According to...
Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department
Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
Top 7 Cryptos Set to Moon in 2023
After all the doom and gloom of 2022, it’s good to look forward to the new year with a newfound sense of optimism. There’s a rising feeling that the crypto market is set to bounce back, with certain new and established players ready to skyrocket. With that in mind, here’s a list of the top cryptos set to moon in 2023. Read on to find out how these stars will shine… and which one will shine the brightest.
5 of the Best Crypto Presales to Look Into for 2023
Presales are often an excellent opportunity for investors to get involved with promising new crypto projects before making their coins available to the general public via exchanges. Of course, risk is attached to investing in a new cryptocurrency, and investors need to ensure they’re fully educated about the scope and roadmap of each project before sinking their funds into it. However, pick the right one, and the project can quickly pay off handsomely with excellent long-term returns to be gained.
Top 5 Cryptos That Could Explode In Price This Week – BTC, OKB, FIL, HBAR, FTM
Cryptocurrencies are still doing well in the first few weeks of 2023, and it comes as no surprise that many people are looking for reliable digital assets to invest in. For the final week of January, we have picked top 5 cryptos that have a strong potential to maintain their double-digit gains as the month wraps up.
BlockFi Moves To Sell $160 Million Bitcoin Miner-Backed Loans
Amid numerous bankruptcies in the industry, companies are now selling their assets to either pay back creditors or avoid bankruptcy. In today’s news, bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi reportedly wants to sell $160 million in loans backed by about 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines. Bloomberg reported earlier today, citing two...
Ripple Is Hosting A Panel On The Digital Pound, Here’s Why
In its predictions for 2023, the Ripple leadership team highlighted Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as one of the biggest trends, as Bitcoinist reported. To drive this agenda, Ripple continues to actively work with the private and public sectors. One country where Ripple is very active is the United Kingdom....
Litecoin Adoption Accelerates, Outpaces Ethereum In Total Addresses
Data shows Litecoin has been observing accelerating adoptions recently, as its total addresses have now surpassed that of Ethereum. Litecoin Has Continued To See Rapid Adoption Recently. As per a tweet from the director of the Litecoin Foundation, LTC’s growth has continued to accelerate even after surpassing Ethereum in total...
Contributor Proposes New Amendment For XRP Ledger, Here’re New Details
The XRP Ledger is an open-source, decentralized, and permissionless network. It facilitates several payments-related applications such as DeFi, micropayments, and even NFTs. Over the years, its native token XRP has meteorically grown to be among the top in the crypto space. Recently, the XRP Ledger has received a new proposed...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), And Aave (AAVE): Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For
Crypto investment has been on the rise in recent years, and more people flocking continue to flock to invest in digital assets. Over the years, many crypto projects have emerged. While renowned existing projects like Ethereum (ETH) and Aave (AAVE) were a success, many of them were a flop. New...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), VeChain (VET), and 1INCH Bracing for a Bull Market Breakout
With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) nearly selling out during presale following an 980% surge, VeChain (VET) steadily gaining in value, and 1INCH continuing to go from strength to strength, these three crypto projects are each looking poised for a breakout. Let’s take a closer look at why traders and investors alike are betting on these projects as they brace for a bull market breakout.
This XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Today, Without Ripple’s Approval
The XRP Ledger will see a new amendment go live today, without the explicit approval of Ripple (as always). The “CheckCashMakesTrustLine” amendment will be automatically activated on the XRP Ledger today with a majority of 27 out of 34 votes. The amendment will adjust the “checks” feature of...
