AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 23rd, 2023
(Des Moines) -- This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds' top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley says the goal is for the House to take some level of action on the governor's new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment. The bill is eligible for debate in the Senate, too. Governor Reynolds told Radio Iowa state money spent on education should benefit all students, including those in private schools. The top Democrat in the Senate says the governor's plan diverts state funding for public education to wealthy Iowans who don't need the subsidy to pay for private school.
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether for or against, many Iowans have voiced their opinions about the controversial Students First bill. Rita and Dave Schuchmann have two daughters... Madelyn and Ali. Their oldest Madelyn, who’s now in college went to public school. But their youngest is currently a Senior at Xavier.
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
That New Cedar Rapids Tomaso’s Pizza Location is Set to Open Soon
Last spring, we got word that Tomaso's Pizza would be moving to a brand new location at 2706 1st Ave NE in 2023. Now that 2023 has arrived, that new location is getting very close to opening its doors! According to a recent Instagram post, the owners of Tomaso's Pizza are hoping make the switch over to 1st Ave the first week of March.
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
Benton County Crash closes railroad crossings
Street was killed when the vehicle he and his girlfriend were in was struck by a plow truck along Highway 1 in Iowa City after leaving a team dinner. The 170-day old Ingredion strike could soon be over. Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police. Updated:...
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
