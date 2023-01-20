ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas

TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested in Athens

The University of Georgia attempted to make strides this offseason by adding wide receiver Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to an already solid receiving core. Though in just the last week, they've lost arguably their best receiver in Adonai Mitchell enter the portal only to go to Texas, and now one ...
ATHENS, GA
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AOL Corp

Calipari’s next challenge: How to integrate Sahvir Wheeler back into Kentucky’s lineup?

Kentucky is rolling once again, owners of a three-game winning streak and, seemingly, a newfound confidence on the basketball court. Conspicuous by his absence amid the Wildcats’ successful stretch of games over the past week and a half has been Sahvir Wheeler, an all-conference point guard who also happens to be one of the most polarizing UK players in recent memory.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy