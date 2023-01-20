Read full article on original website
Related
cbia.com
March Deadline for State-Run Retirement Plan
Employers with five to 25 employees must register with the state-run retirement plan by March 30, 2023. This is the last of three employer enrollment periods for the state’s MyCTSavings program, which is now administered by the Office of the State Comptroller. Employers with 26 to 99 employees were...
cbia.com
Worker Shortage Hampers 2022 Job Growth
Connecticut added 32,100 jobs in 2022, at 2% just the 38th best growth in the country, despite near record-high job openings. Job growth stumbled at year’s end, with December bringing a loss of 1,600 positions as the worker shortage remained top of mind for employers. That marked just the...
Comments / 0