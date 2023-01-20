ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man lost at sea for 24 days found alive and well in Colombia

By Bradley Smith
 5 days ago
Elvis is alive!

A Dominican man named Elvis Francois, 47, was rescued by the Colombian Navy after being lost at sea for 24 days.

Francois was doing repairs on his boat off the island of St. Martin back in December when a swift current swept him and his boat out to sea.

He quickly became lost and attempted to call his friends, but couldn’t get a signal.

Thankfully he had ketchup and seasoning cubes to keep him alive. He used a cloth to collect rainwater according to the Associated Press.

Further attempts to light a fire and send a distress signal also failed. He wrote “HELP” on the hull of his boat, and when a plane passed overhead he used a mirror to signal it.

“There was nothing else to do but sit and wait,” Francois told the navy.

His boat was spotted hundreds of nautical miles off course after 24 days adrift. A container ship took him to the port city of Cartagena, Colombia, where he received medical attention.

Despite his ketchup and seasoning diet for more than three weeks, Francois was reported to be healthy, although he had lost weight during his time at sea.

“At some point I lost hope and thought about my family, but I thank the coast guard,” he said. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be telling the story.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

