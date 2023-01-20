Seward County Community College is dealing with water line issue throughout campus. That situation has caused the postponement of Wednesday night’s game with Colby Community College. The game have been pushed to Thursday with the women’s game at 6pm and the men’s game at 8pm. The games will air on B107.5 with Saints Shoot-around at 5:45. Lewis Automotive is the buyout sponsor.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO