Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberal First
Recreation Center accepting sign-ups for 2023 Pancake Day races
Pancake Day is just less than a month away, and many entities and groups in town are preparing, including the Liberal Recreation Department. The Recreation Department is currently taking sign-ups for this year's Pancake Day races, which began Jan. 23. “We're taking sign-ups for all the races, and that includes...
Liberal First
What is the plan for water and the City of Liberal?
EDITOR’S NOTE — This is a letter written by Charles Craig before he died in October. His wife Starley found it and sent it in. Let’s talk about water and Liberal. When I was on the city commission, National Beef’s water wells failed. At the same time, Liberal Country Club’s water rights expired due to forgetful managements.
Liberal First
JANET GORDON
Janet L. Gordon, 74, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at her home in Liberal. She was born Dec. 5, 1948 to Vernon and Evelyn (Thomas) Nordick. She married David Gordon Dec. 29, 1978. He survives. She was a graduate of Beaver High School in Beaver, Okla. with the Class of...
Liberal First
KENNY SIZEMORE
Kenny Sizemore, 65, passed away at home in Elizabeth, Colorado, on December 13, 2022, with Michael and Patricia at his side. Born in Coldwater, Kansas, on May 3, 1957, he was the third son welcomed to the family of Kenneth and Avis (Martin) Sizemore. The family settled in Liberal, Kansas, where Kenny graduated from Liberal High School in 1975.
Liberal First
Redskins continue to struggle in Salina, drop three straight
Salina has not been kind to the Liberal Redskins in the past two seasons. Liberal is 0-6 in the Salina Invitational Tournament during the past two seasons after dropping all three games this past weekend. Liberal faced Salina South in the first game of the consolation bracket and played their...
Liberal First
LPD works accident at Western and Locke Tuesday afternoon
Two drivers sustained minor injuries, and one was issued a citation following an accident Tuesday afternoon in west Liberal. The Liberal Police Department reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Western Avenue and Locke Street for a possible injury accident. “It was found a...
Liberal First
Concordia man injured in Seward Co. accident
A Concordia man suffered a suspected minor injury in an accident Friday evening in Seward County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, a 2022 Kenworth was southbound on U.S. Highway 83 about six miles north of Liberal. KHP said the driver lost control of the semi...
Comments / 0