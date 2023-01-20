ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime News And Facts

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka: So I am a Spider, so What? Chapter 63: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, and Where To Read online

By Shubham
Anime News And Facts
Anime News And Facts
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News And Facts

The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 154 Release Date, Raw, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 154. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
Anime News And Facts

World Trigger Chapter 230: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey there! Today in this manga guide I will discuss about World Trigger chapter 230 and talk in detail about its release date, leaks, and official sources through which you can read the chapter legally in your country a soon as it will be out. Besides that, we will also be talking about when the raw scans and spoilers will be leaked. So without any further ado let’s begin.
Anime News And Facts

One Piece Chapter 1072 Spoilers OUT, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Chapter Release Date

One Piece, as well all know is one of the longest-running manga series and remains one of the most popular one even after two decades with over millions of fans it Weekly around. The story has recently provided us with some major upheavals including how the devil fruits are born in the newest chapters, some of which have not only rocked the foundations of the storyline so far but have also provided us with some new epic scenes that we cannot wait to see animated.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 49: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularized by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
Anime News And Facts

Ayakashi Triangle Uncensored Version Release Date, Release Schedule, How many Episodes and Where to watch Uncensored Version

Winter 2023 anime season has begin and for a certain section of the anime community, Ayakashi Triangle might be their most anticipated anime of this year. For those who won’t don’t know Ayakashi Triangle is an adaptation of Kentaro Yubuki’s genderbend, ecchi manga which began serialization in June 2022 in Weekly Shonen Jump and was moved to Jump+ digital service allowing fewer restrictions for the author.
Anime News And Facts

Top 25 Manga/ Manhwa Like Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon [2023 Best Recommendations]

Just finished reading Skeleton Soldier Failed to Defend the Dungeon and looking for something similar to read then you have reached the right place. The Skeleton Soldier Failed to Defend the Dungeon (also known as “The Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon”) is a web novel series written by Sosori which has been adapted into a manhwa by Ant Studio.
Anime News And Facts

15+ Best Manga/ Manhwa Like Trash of Count’s Family

If you are looking for something similar to Trash of Count’s Family, then you have reached the right place. Trash of Count’s Family also known as Lout of Count’s Family or Trash Count is a Koreon Manhwa (Koreon Comics also called webtoon). In the novel “Birth of a Hero” our kind protagonist, Choi Han, loses everyone he loves and falls deep into desperation. In order to get revenge, he leaves his home and heads to a nearby city where he beats up a low-life, drunken noble who was getting on his nerves, a barely relevant moment for this soon-to-be hero’s journey.
Anime News And Facts

20+ Best Manga/ Manhwa Like A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

If you are looking for something similar to A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special, then you have reached the right place. A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is a Koreon Manhwa (Koreon Comics also called webtoon) which follows Desir Arman, a magical prodigy who fails to protect humanity against the demons and is sent back 13 years into the past back to the time when he enrolled at the nation’s finest magic academy, Havrion. Now reunited with his precious friends and steels his resolve to train his friends and overcome the tragedy.
Anime News And Facts

Anime News And Facts

605
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

 https://animenewsandfacts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy