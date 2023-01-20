Read full article on original website
Southern Pine hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Southern Pines Health and Rehab hosted Tuesday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s community coffee. The purpose was to show improvements being made at the center for its clients and the community. Michelle Thornton, the director of business development, said the parent company, Ascend, is doing more upgrades and making a wing for those with dementional behavior issues. Entering the facility, it is the wing off to the right. This wing contains rooms with two beds, closets for each resident, a private bathroom for them to share and each will have a 24-inch television so they can watch what they want without bothering their roommate. The televisions will have headphones to keep the noise down. Private rooms on the wing will also be available.
Grub at UAHT
HOPE – The UA Hope-Texarkana Hope Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) student organization will be sponsoring a performance of The Biblical Drama Institute’s production of Gabriel Grub on Friday, January 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Rapert Library Auditorium. Come for fun, music, and goblins. Admission is free.
Hope Lions Inducts Two New Members
The Hope Lions Club inducted two new members on Monday January 23rd. Alicia Ross was sponsored by her husband, Lion Mark Ross. Rose Gagnon of the First United Methodist Church staff was sponsored by Lion Karen Smith. Both ladies will serve as “at large” members. Lion Claudia Griffin handled the induction.
Forging Workshop at Historic Washington Blacksmith Shop
A forging workshop was held January 28th at the Blacksmith Shop at Washington. If you’d like to learn more about future forging workshops, call the park at 983-2684.
Hope Students Compete in Leadership Development Events
HOPE, AR – On January 24, these 5 students went to Hempstead Hall and competed in Subarea Leadership Development Events. All 5 students competed in the Extemporaneous Speech event. Phoenix Biddle placed 5th and Kelston Mask placed 2nd, which means he will be moving on to the district competition at SAU February 7th.
Bryan Richards
Mr. Bryan Richards, age 85 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Monday January 23, 2023, in Prescott, Arkansas. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Farmers Bank & Trust customers receiving fraud alert
Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia said in a statement Monday that it is aware that several bank customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Farmers Bank & Trust, or stating they are with the bank’s fraud department. This is a scam. “If you receive a phone...
John Harrison
John Henry Harrison, 81, of Prescott, Arkansas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was born March 25, 1941 to Johnnie G. and Helen Cottingham Harrison. John was a member of Prescott First United Methodist Church for 67 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Prescott Lodge No. 80 John spent his entire career in the timber industry. He was a supervisor for both of the roads departments and logging for Potlatch Corporation. After retirement, John became an independent timber consultant and started the company Harrison Woodland Services. He served his customers with integrity and skill and developed many lasting relationships throughout his working career. John was an avid outdoorsman all his life. He loved elk and deer hunting. His favorite past-time was being in the woods with his squirrel dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Frances Arnold.
Wreck at 220 mile marker injures truck driver
A pair of semi-trucks wrecked on the interstate leaving one of them overturned. Texarkana police and Red River Wrecker worked the scene. One of the drivers was injured and treated at a local hospital. The Second Annual James Black’s Bowie Heritage Festival will be held April 21 and 22 in...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
US 278 Blocked East of Hope Airport
A truck and trailer loaded with joists was blocking US 278 east of the Hope Airport Wednesday starting about 2:30pm. The trailer appeared to have slipped in a ditch while pulling into the highway. Traffic from the West diverted through Oakhaven.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Hope police log
On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by. employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken...
El Dorado post office building hit by car
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado post office building will be getting a little renovation soon due to an accident Monday afternoon. An unidentified driver crashed into the wall of the U.S. Post Office on South Timberlane Dr. on Jan. 23, 2023. No one was injured, but the...
Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic
TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
