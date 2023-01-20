Atlanta Hawks: Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist

Highlighting the draft needs of the Hawks, as well as plausible selections in their projected range, and how they’d fit in.

Less than two years removed from an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, Atlanta finds itself in an odd spot. As the eighth seed in the East, they aren’t exactly good enough to contend nor bad enough to tank. Led by 24-year-old Trae Young and 26-year-old Dejounte Murray, the Hawks simply need to find a way to re-tool around their star backcourt and will look to the draft to do so.

Projected First-Round Pick (Per Tankathon ): 18

Team Needs: Rim Pressure, Shooting, Tertiary Ball Handling, Wing Defense

Here are some reasonable prospects Atlanta fans should keep their eye on as potential targets come June, and how they’d fit in:

Brice Sensabaugh , Ohio State

Emerging as one of the premier scorers in the nation, the Buckeyes’ freshman has taken the nation by storm. His blend of mid-range self-creation and off-the-catch deep shooting would work wonders for Atlanta’s offense. Sensabaugh is also adept at the connecting passes the Hawks need from their wings. He does lack some explosiveness when attacking downhill, but his shot-making may just make up for it.

Terrence Shannon Jr. , Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the pick for Atlanta if they want to address their slashing deficiencies. The Illinois senior can glide to the rim whenever he pleases and also plays stifling defense at the point of attack. His shooting and age are a bit discouraging, but his strengths would fill such a glaring need for the Hawks.

Taylor Hendricks , UCF

UCF’s athletic big wing is one of the most versatile prospects in the draft class and could do his part to incrementally fit many different needs for Atlanta. Defensively, Hendricks can stick wings on the perimeter as well as function as a rim-protecting help defender. Offensively, not only can he shoot from deep, but he can also thrive as a play finisher and roller. Overall, he simply has a knack for making things happen with his well-rounded game and frequent hustle, making him a pristine fit for Peach City.

Jalen Hood-Schfino , Indiana

As a 6-foot-5 point guard, Hood-Schfino could be exactly the third ball-handler Atlanta needs. He’s a smooth three-level scorer who can get to his spots off the bounce. The Hoosier freshman is also a very crafty passer who has exhibited flashes of brilliant dime-dropping. His shooting ability is also encouraging in that he could flex to an off-ball role next to Young and Murray when needed. Defensively, he has the size and skill to guard at both the point of attack and up on wings. Hood-Schfino is typically projected to go below the Hawks’ draft range, so they should be able to steal him barring a late-season surge in value.

Other potential targets:

Anthony Black , Arkansas

Maxwell Lewis , Pepperdine

Terquavion Smith , NC State

Dariq Whitehead , Duke

