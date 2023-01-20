ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oddee

Why Lottery Winners Often Lose Everything

Playing the lottery can be fun, but always play legally and responsibly... Most of us have at least briefly fantasized about winning the lottery. With millions of dollars, most of us could afford to quit our jobs, move to an amazing house, and live out the rest of our days in a peaceful, luxurious environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
Tracey Folly

Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?

