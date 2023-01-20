Read full article on original website
Why Lottery Winners Often Lose Everything
Playing the lottery can be fun, but always play legally and responsibly... Most of us have at least briefly fantasized about winning the lottery. With millions of dollars, most of us could afford to quit our jobs, move to an amazing house, and live out the rest of our days in a peaceful, luxurious environment.
42% of Lottery Winners Are Doing the Smart Thing, Experts Say
And just like that, a billionaire is born. A ticket purchased in the state of Maine matched the winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize on Jan. 13. Four...
Woman Wins $160K Lottery and Her Boyfriend Is Now Asking Her to Split It With His Family
If you were to purchase one lottery ticket each week, the odds put you at winning every 269,000 years. AKA the chance of winning a lottery is pretty slim in most cases. But that didn't stop this woman from winning a sizable sum by chance. Only, it's caused her some issues right from the get-go.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband
It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
This Is What Actually Happens When You Win the Lottery
Mega Millions lottery players need to get ready because the jackpot just rose to $1.35 billion.
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Florida Lottery Announces New Gold Rush Doubler With Over $540 Million In Cash Prizes
Today, the Florida Lottery introduces the new GOLD RUSH DOUBLER family of Scratch-Off games! The four new games feature more than $540 million in cash prizes, including top prizes of $10,000 to $2 million! All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new games in
A $30 million lottery winner dressed up as a cartoon character to hide his winnings from his "lazy" wife
A Chinese man recently won almost $30 million (219 million yuan) in lottery winnings. However, the man decided not to tell his family including his wife and child about his prize money because he was afraid that they would become lazy and not work hard.
My husband and I rent our second home to our son and his wife. Now we want him to own this house, but keep our 2.5% mortgage rate. How can we do that?
My husband and I bought a second home two years ago, for $160,000, with a 30-year mortgage at 2.5%. We bought it with the sole purpose of renting it out to our son and his new wife. They were recent college graduates, and just starting their careers. They’ve made this...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
