MIAMI BEACH, FL—The jury’s still out on which treatment is best for patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE), particularly whether catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) and mechanical thrombectomy have an impact on hard outcomes above and beyond anticoagulation alone. Upcoming trial results may provide some relief to clinicians making hard decisions in the absence of evidence, according to a spate of presentations at ISET 2023.

2 DAYS AGO