Read full article on original website
Related
tctmd.com
Risk Stratify to Avoid Postcardiotomy Shock Following CV Surgery
SAN DIEGO, CA—Postcardiotomy cardiogenic shock (PCCS) is a relatively rare complication following cardiac surgery among patients with severe LV systolic dysfunction, but new contemporary data confirm that patients with this complication bear a disproportionately high morbidity and mortality burden. Because preoperative initiation of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) seems to...
tctmd.com
The PE Pipeline: Evidence Trickles in for Catheter-Based Therapies
MIAMI BEACH, FL—The jury’s still out on which treatment is best for patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE), particularly whether catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) and mechanical thrombectomy have an impact on hard outcomes above and beyond anticoagulation alone. Upcoming trial results may provide some relief to clinicians making hard decisions in the absence of evidence, according to a spate of presentations at ISET 2023.
tctmd.com
Angioedema Risk No Higher With ARNI Than With ACE Inhibitors, ARBs
Patients with heart failure who start taking sacubitril/valsartan (Entresto; Novartis) do not appear to have a greater risk of angioedema than do those who opt for an ACE inhibitor or ARB instead, an analysis of administrative claims data shows. In fact, new users of the angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), as...
tctmd.com
BEST-CLI: Experts at ISET Look to Bridge Research Results and Practice
MIAMI BEACH, FL—Two months after the long-awaited BEST-CLI trial results were released, ranking surgery over endovascular therapy as the best first option, when possible, for revascularization in chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), clinicians and researchers continue to grapple with the results. Here at ISET 2023, a special session on the...
tctmd.com
Less Than One in Five CVD Trials Led by Women
Women are significantly less likely than men to lead cardiovascular clinical trials, but when they do take the reins, those trials include a higher proportion of female participants, according to the results of a new study. In more than 600 cardiovascular clinical trials, an area of medicine where women have...
tctmd.com
New IABP Recall: Balloon Catheter Damage Might Cause Bleeding Into Pump
The Cardiosave Hybrid and Cardiosave Rescue intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs) have been hit with another recall by the manufacturer (Getinge/Datascope), this time due to damage to the balloon catheter that might permit blood to flow into the pump. A “blood back event” could lead to a range of potentially fatal...
tctmd.com
At STS 2023, Outgoing President’s Address Spurs Shock and Anger
SAN DIEGO, CA—Physicians were left reeling from a slide presented by the outgoing president of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) at the group’s annual meeting last weekend: it urged programs to “search for the best candidate” and said that “affirmative action is not equal opportunity.”
tctmd.com
REVIVE Injects Fresh Data Into Surgery vs Stenting Controversy for PAD
Compared with surgery, PAD patients treated with bare-metal, covered, or drug-eluting stents have similar efficacy and safety outcomes at 2 years, the REVIVE pooled analysis shows. Combining individual patient-level data from five RCTs, the study showed no differences between treatment groups for the primary endpoint of major adverse limb events...
Comments / 0