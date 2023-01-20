Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fentanyl-related overdoses rising throughout Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From multiple sources, there appears to be a spike in what is believed to be Fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 counties around the state. This is a notification to alert all public safety of an unusual number of opioid-related overdoses occurring in a short time span. Since January 11th there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, with at least 5 fatalities. Many of these persons reported taking fentanyl prior to their overdose.
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
Fairfield Sun Times
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Hope Project grants 507th wish
HELENA, Mont. - In 1984, a group of Montana Highway Patrol Officers reached out to some kids with life-threatening illnesses and decided to take them and their families on a trip to Glacier National Park... and from that, the Montana Hope Project was born. So far, they've granted 507 wishes...
Fairfield Sun Times
Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, testifies in favor of Senate Bill 154 in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) As the State of Montana considers changing rules to make getting an abortion using Medicaid more difficult and restrictive, a group...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Warmer weather drives 19-cent per gallon gas increase in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Missouri had one of the nation’s largest weekly increases in gas prices last week as the average price per gallon was up 19 cents, according to AAA. Drivers apparently are taking advantage of warmer temperatures throughout Missouri in early January, compared with single-digit and sub-zero temperatures and wind chills in late December.
cowboystatedaily.com
Helicopter Hunter Who Uses M-16s To Gun Down Hogs Says Night Vision For Killing Coyotes Necessary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When it comes to eliminating feral swine in Texas, every advantage is taken, and rapid fire is the name of the game, said Jay Fred Volk of Cheyenne. Volk, who works as a realtor, recounted a trip to Texas a couple...
Fairfield Sun Times
The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman ID'd
UPDATE: JAN. 24 AT 9:31 A.M. The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman have been identified. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said in a social media post the victims were identified as Abdiaziz Adan, 33, and Sharmarke Ali, 36, both of Minnesota. According to GCSO, a semi-tractor...
Fairfield Sun Times
Idaho gas prices now below the national average
This week, continued market volatility sent gas prices higher across the country, but Idaho drivers have been spared from the recent trend – at least for now. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.42 today, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. In an unusual turn of events, Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.
Fairfield Sun Times
Colorado sees 31-cent increase in gas price average
(The Center Square) – Colorado had the nation’s highest increase in gas prices over the past week, as the average price increased by 31 cents. According to AAA data, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.65 as of Monday, up from $3.34 a week ago. The national average is $3.42.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Fairfield Sun Times
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
Avian Influenza spreading rapidly across Montana
Avian Influenza is spreading rapidly across the country in both wild and domestic birds, including right here in Montana.
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
