Montana State

orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Fentanyl-related overdoses rising throughout Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From multiple sources, there appears to be a spike in what is believed to be Fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 counties around the state. This is a notification to alert all public safety of an unusual number of opioid-related overdoses occurring in a short time span. Since January 11th there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, with at least 5 fatalities. Many of these persons reported taking fentanyl prior to their overdose.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Hope Project grants 507th wish

HELENA, Mont. - In 1984, a group of Montana Highway Patrol Officers reached out to some kids with life-threatening illnesses and decided to take them and their families on a trip to Glacier National Park... and from that, the Montana Hope Project was born. So far, they've granted 507 wishes...
MONTANA STATE
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Warmer weather drives 19-cent per gallon gas increase in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Missouri had one of the nation’s largest weekly increases in gas prices last week as the average price per gallon was up 19 cents, according to AAA. Drivers apparently are taking advantage of warmer temperatures throughout Missouri in early January, compared with single-digit and sub-zero temperatures and wind chills in late December.
MISSOURI STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman ID'd

UPDATE: JAN. 24 AT 9:31 A.M. The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman have been identified. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said in a social media post the victims were identified as Abdiaziz Adan, 33, and Sharmarke Ali, 36, both of Minnesota. According to GCSO, a semi-tractor...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Idaho gas prices now below the national average

This week, continued market volatility sent gas prices higher across the country, but Idaho drivers have been spared from the recent trend – at least for now. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.42 today, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. In an unusual turn of events, Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Colorado sees 31-cent increase in gas price average

(The Center Square) – Colorado had the nation’s highest increase in gas prices over the past week, as the average price increased by 31 cents. According to AAA data, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.65 as of Monday, up from $3.34 a week ago. The national average is $3.42.
COLORADO STATE
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
Fairfield Sun Times

New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks

Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
COLORADO STATE
KEVN

Snowfall expected for the rest of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
RAPID CITY, SD

