The demand for high-end console controllers was once filled exclusively by third-party companies like Scuf and Astro, but Microsoft jumped into the fray with its Xbox One Elite controller back in 2015 (with a hardware refresh in 2019’s Series 2). Professional gamers — and serious amateurs — flocked to these gamepads, which genuinely offered an advantage over the competition, thanks to paddles on the back and customizable sensitivity settings for analog sticks and triggers. Given the success of these controllers, it was surprising that Sony only dipped a toe into the same waters with a back-button attachment that slapped onto the PlayStation 4’s existing DualShock 4 controller. Beyond that, though, Sony left the fancy bells and whistles to others.

2 DAYS AGO