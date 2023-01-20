Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Polygon
The Forspoken settings you should try from the start
Forspoken can be a lot to take in. But as with may big-budget games these days, Forspoken has an impressive array of settings, many of which make Square Enix’s action RPG — out now for PlayStation 5 and Windows — a bit easier to parse. From automating busywork to getting the notoriously chatty Cuff to talk less, here are the settings you should turn on from the start.
Polygon
5 games that are better with PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller
Sony’s DualSense Edge, a PlayStation 5 controller in the vein of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2, will be released on Jan. 26, marking the company’s first foray into the realm of professional-grade controller variants. In our review, we praise the Edge’s customizability, from its swappable analog sticks, to its trigger stops, to its custom button-mapping profiles — even if its $200 price tag is a little steep for anyone outside of the tournament space.
Polygon
SteamWorld’s new city builder game has a great underground twist
Thunderful’s series of SteamWorld games have bounced from genre to genre, starting with the original SteamWorld Dig (a platform mining Metroid-inspired adventure) and expanding with SteamWorld Heist (a tactical turn-based pirate shootout) and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (a card-based role-playing game). Now, Thunderful and internal studio The Station are taking SteamWorld in a completely different direction, with a new city builder called SteamWorld Build.
Polygon
PlayStation DualSense Edge review: Is it worth the price tag?
The demand for high-end console controllers was once filled exclusively by third-party companies like Scuf and Astro, but Microsoft jumped into the fray with its Xbox One Elite controller back in 2015 (with a hardware refresh in 2019’s Series 2). Professional gamers — and serious amateurs — flocked to these gamepads, which genuinely offered an advantage over the competition, thanks to paddles on the back and customizable sensitivity settings for analog sticks and triggers. Given the success of these controllers, it was surprising that Sony only dipped a toe into the same waters with a back-button attachment that slapped onto the PlayStation 4’s existing DualShock 4 controller. Beyond that, though, Sony left the fancy bells and whistles to others.
Polygon
Warhammer 40K: Darktide Xbox launch delayed so developer can iron out problems
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide developer Fatshark on Tuesday posted an open letter written by CEO Martin Wahlund, in which the studio acknowledged the rocky launch for the first-person co-op shooter and promised to shore up the game. “We set out [...] to create a highly engaging and stable game with a...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Tynamo be shiny?
For Jan. 24, 2023, Tynamo will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And no, Tynamo cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, (yet)!. Tynamo can’t be shiny yet, but you can still what it’ll look like when it’s shiny above. Notably, Tynamo requires a lot of candy to evolve into its final form, Eelektross, so you should use this hour to nab as much candy as you possibly can, if you’re still missing the Tynamo family from your Pokédex.
Polygon
D&D’s next anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, detailed with little fanfare online
Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have quietly revealed the first details of a new anthology for Dungeons & Dragons. The next adventure book is called Keys from the Golden Vault, an anthology that will send players on a series of intricate heists. The books hits retail on Feb. 21.
Polygon
Destiny 2 down for almost a day as Bungie works to fix lost progress bug
Destiny 2 has remained offline overnight as Bungie investigates an issue causing players to lose progress on Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts. Developer Bungie took the game offline around 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Around 10:30 p.m. EST, Bungie tweeted to say the issue would not be resolved in the evening, and the fix would be deployed between 6 and 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday, but that timeline was subject to change. At time of writing, the patch has not yet been released and the game remains offline, after about 19 hours of downtime.
Polygon
Minecraft Legends lets you build massive bases in multiplayer, finally gets release date
Minecraft Legends is coming later this year. The latest Minecraft spinoff got a new trailer and more details during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation on Wednesday, during which Microsoft also announced that the game is set for release on April 18. The latest trailer focuses on Minecraft Legends’ PvP mode,...
Polygon
Nvidia’s eye-contact AI is its creepiest update yet
Nvidia has released its most unnerving AI-powered software yet. A new camera feature added in a recent update to the Nvidia Broadcast app edits a live feed so that it looks like someone is always looking into the camera, even if that’s not the case. It’s an unsettling feature that had me shouting and screaming the first time I saw it in real time.
Polygon
343 Industries denies reports it’s not making Halo games anymore
343 Industries, the internal studio that Microsoft created to carry on the work of making Halo games after Bungie’s departure from the fold, has issued a statement reassuring fans that it will, in fact, continue to make Halo games. The studio was forced into the move after a rumor...
Polygon
Everything announced at Xbox Developer Direct
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks held their debut Developer Direct showcase on Wednesday, offering new details and gameplay for games like Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport. While Bethesda’s Starfield was a notable absence — something Microsoft communicated ahead of time — there was at least one major surprise: a new game announcement and a surprise game release.
Polygon
Redfall comes to PC and Xbox Series X in May
Arkane Studios’ Redfall, the first-person shooter that pits a group of survivors against an infestation of vampires in an overrun seaside town, is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC on May 2, publisher Bethesda Softworks revealed during Wednesday’s Xbox Developer Direct livestream. Redfall will launch on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.
Polygon
GoldenEye finally comes to Xbox and Switch (you’ll probably want it on Switch)
Cancel your weekend plans. GoldenEye 007, the foundation of many a friendship among millennial N64 owners, is finally coming to modern consoles on Friday, Jan. 27. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play the game as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, where it will be added to the library of N64 games subscribers have access to. This version of the game is more or less identical to the original release, with one big addition: online multiplayer.
Polygon
Dragonflight’s first patch introduces the World of Warcraft trading post
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight big 10.0.5 patch, out this week, introduces the Trading Post feature, a new survival-themed event called “Storm’s Fury,” and some new rewards. These mid-sized patches are a way for Blizzard to rebalance classes, adjust systems from the preceding patches, and add bread crumbs that hint at future content.
Comments / 0