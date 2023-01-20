Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers call for mental health measure named in honor of Daniel Prude
New York state lawmakers, mental health care experts and criminal justice advocates gathered Wednesday in Albany to push for the passage of a measure named in honor of a man who died while in custody of the Rochester Police Department. The proposal would create state and regional mental health units...
nystateofpolitics.com
The 'New York Medical Aid in Dying Act' is back; so are its critics
It’s one of the toughest ethical questions any of us will have to answer. If a loved one faces a terminal diagnosis, should they have the option to take their own life?. For the eighth year in a row, the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act has been introduced in Albany, this time sponsored by the new Assembly Health Committee Chair Amy Paulin and Senate Judiciary Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bipartisan push begins for 20% Medicaid increase to aid long-term care
New York nursing homes are facing deepening financial and staffing crises, pushing them to the brink of collapse. That's mobilized a bipartisan group of lawmakers and long-term care facility owners who rallied in the state Capitol on Tuesday, pleading with Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase the state's Medicaid reimbursement rates for adult care by 20% in her executive budget.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month
New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York health officials move to expand wastewater monitoring
Public health officials in New York are planning an expansion of infectious disease monitoring in wastewater in order to detect more illnesses that may be otherwise quietly spreading through a community. The state Department of Health on Monday announced its plan through $21.6 million in funding, including a $6.6 million...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York farmers call for unemployment debt relief
New York should provide unemployment debt relief to businesses who are shouldering the added costs of the COVID pandemic shutdown from spring 2020, the New York Farm Bureau on Tuesday said. The organization released its goals for the 2023 legislative session in Albany with the ongoing controversy surrounding unemployment debt...
nystateofpolitics.com
Flu cases in New York decline by half, health officials say
Confirmed influenza cases in New York have declined by 50%, though state health officials on Monday urged people to remain cautious as the virus remains widespread. Flu cases have declined from 14,656 to 7,373 cases in the week ending Jan. 14, the fifth consecutive week of decline. Hospitalizations have also dropped by a similar percentage, 52%, to 798 people.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes
Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
nystateofpolitics.com
Fewer New York school districts face fiscal stress
Buoyed by state aid and federal pandemic relief, only a handful of the hundreds of school districts in New York state are considered to be in some form of financial trouble, a report released Wednesday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found. The report found 14 school districts are designated to be...
nystateofpolitics.com
Bill reintroduced to phase out subminimum wage for tipped workers
Restaurant workers in New York currently earn 66% of the minimum wage before tips, and several state lawmakers want to change that. About a dozen state senators and assembly members took orders and served lunch Monday afternoon to restaurant workers from New York City who came up to the Capitol for the day.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York voters continue to rank public safety a major concern
It's been a consistent result in polling in New York statewide: Voters are worried about crime and public safety. The Siena College poll on Monday arrived with the latest and similar result seen in the last year: A combined 93% of voters call crime a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" issue for them and their neighborhoods.
nystateofpolitics.com
SUNY campuses receive $1.4M for nurse training
Campuses in the State University of New York system have been awarded more than $1.4 million to help expand health care degree programs for students who are working toward a nursing career. SUNY officials on Wednesday the second investment in less than a year for the Nursing Emergency Training Fund,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Theaters — 'the backbone' of upstate New York’s downtowns — seek state funding
Thirteen upstate New York theaters that have similar histories, including Shea’s in Buffalo, the Palace in Albany and the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, and have rebranded themselves “Alive Downtowns!," are seeking state money for general operating funds. The group was formerly known as the Upstate Theater Coalition. According to...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York attorney general makes ethics panel nomination
New York Attorney General Letitia James has nominated an Albany Law School professor to serve on New York's newly formed lobbying and ethics watchdog. James has tapped Ava Ayers for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government, a successor to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, her office on Monday announced.
nystateofpolitics.com
Siena poll: Despite challenges in Albany, New York voters boost Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul has faced her share of challenges since winning a full term in November with a high-profile fight with her own party in the state Senate over her nominee to lead the state's top court. But a Siena College poll released Monday found a majority of voters approve...
nystateofpolitics.com
Budget process stalled in Albany after judge nominee standoff
Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to present her budget to the state legislature, leaving the Capitol in a bit of a paralysis. The lack of progress comes as Hochul and members of the state Senate are still engaged in a bitter standoff over Hochul’s nominee for chief judge. It’s...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York AFL-CIO and key labor unions back legislative staff union
A coalition of regional and statewide labor unions on Tuesday publicly endorsed the effort by legislative staffers in the New York Senate and Assembly to organize, according to a letter signed by the New York State AFL-CIO. The unionization push by legislative staffers has the backing also of the large...
nystateofpolitics.com
Equal Rights Amendment will head to New York voters next year
State lawmakers on Tuesday gave final passage to a state constitutional amendment that supporters hope will solidify an expansive set of rights for all New Yorkers. The measure was approved alongside a package of bills meant to bolster abortion rights, as well, as the Democratic-led state Legislature seeks to lay a marker on the politically charged issue.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession
New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposed Belmont Park renovation has labor, small business backing
Labor unions, along with small business organizations and industry groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to back a plan that would enable Belmont Park on Long Island to undergo a major renovation project. The coalition of organizations, We Are NY Horse Racing, has formed to boost the project, which needs...
Comments / 1