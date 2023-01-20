Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
CCA senior one of 100 students nationwide to receive $1,000 scholarship through Heisman High School Scholarship program
Jane Ashley Rowell, a senior at Citizens Christian Academy, was recently selected as a state winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition. Rowell is one of 100 students who earned the title, which includes a $1,000 college scholarship. Jane Ashley is the daughter of Tony and Melissa Rowell of...
douglasnow.com
Youth council recognizes Bera Brown-Samuel at January meeting
The Douglas Mayor’s Youth Council (DMYC) recognized Youth Council Jr. Commissioner Gabriel Jump and Mrs. Bera Brown-Samuel at the January youth council meeting. Following words of encouragement and prayer by Pineview Church of God Pastor Craig Jump, Mrs. Bera Brown-Samuel was recognized as the outstanding community leader for January.
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
douglasnow.com
Clerk's Office announces new tool to monitor property and records activity
The Coffee County Superior Court Clerk’s office in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA) is pleased to offer the Filing Activity Notification System, FANS, providing Georgia citizens with tools to monitor activity regarding their property and records. FANS is a free, voluntary, opt-in program...
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms
Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
wtoc.com
Multi-million-dollar construction for Toombs County Courthouse underway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction for the new, multi-million-dollar Toombs County Courthouse is taking shape. If you’ve driven by there recently, you’ve seen that the outside brick and stone work is almost done. This project is a massive undertaking and workers are here almost around the clock...
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See massive South Georgia amusement park you didn't know existed
Wild Adventures Here are some more photos from Wild Adventures, a theme park, water park and animal park in Valdosta. (Wild Adventures)
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Toombs Co.
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County on Monday. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:13 p.m. on Jan. 23, dispatch received a call that a vehicle had wrecked near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda. Upon […]
WALB 10
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Cook County Experienced Tornado Touchdown on Sunday Night
ADEL, Georgia – There is confirmed tornado damage on the north side of Adel. A tornado did touchdown in Cook County Sunday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS), located in Tallahassee, has confirmed that a tornado touched down on the north side of Adel and again near Sparks. The...
EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night
The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County. Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road. The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road. It […]
laniercountynewsonline.com
Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday
VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman back in jail after allegedly failing to meet conditions of bond
Less than a week after being released from jail, 27-year-old Chasity Cumbass was booked back into the Coffee County Jail last week after she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond. On New Year's Day, Cumbass was arrested on drug possession charges after she was reportedly discovered asleep in her...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested, released after allegedly hitting nephew with hatchet
Officers with the Douglas Police Department recently arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly hitting his nephew with a hatchet following a dispute over $20. According to the incident report, the suspect, Clive Campbell, admitted to the assault while speaking to the on-scene officer. According to a police incident report, earlier...
douglasnow.com
Another traffic stop, another meth arrest
A 44-year-old man is now in jail on drug possession charges after a Coffee County deputy and K-9 deputy found suspected methamphetamine in his possession. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy reported that earlier this month, around 9:26 a.m., a county deputy made a traffic stop on Landfill Road, close to Meadowbrook Lane. The K-9 deputy stated that the stop was conducted after they received a "suspicious person call" on Landfill Road describing the suspect.
