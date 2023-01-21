ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Montgomery County woman charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school 01:48

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents , was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.

Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.

The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."

The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.

Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.

guest
4d ago

Um, ya think? In this society today it’s a wonder why no one is begging for her to be fired. They just placed her on leave???! WTF?? Par for the course (if you know what I mean)!

NorthPhillyJ
2d ago

Verity probably has been a troubled woman for a while, but because she is who she is ⚪️, it was overlooked and somehow they'll find medical and psychiatric records and she'll be made to be the victim up until they had no choice but to make her an inmate! She'll get all the allowable mental health treatment available in Pennsylvania because somehow they'll think she, Chainsaw Becky, can be rehabilitated😏

Lynette Chaplin
4d ago

Why ? She had a good life.... your parents omg she’s fresh meat for them ppl in jail way different from the life she lived Smh

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

