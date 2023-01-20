WASHINGTON, D.C. – Residents in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County and throughout the Inland Empire have recently become victims of mail theft. Consider that on Jan. 4, 2023, a Riverside County man was arrested on after he was allegedly involved in two robberies of USPS letter carriers. On Dec. 5, 2022, two men were arrested in Chino Hills for stealing mail from Inland Empire residents. On Aug. 17, 2022, two individuals in Rancho Mirage were arrested for multiple mail theft incidents in the city.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO