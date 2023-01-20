Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
ukenreport.com
Bill Reintroduced to Shield People from Mail Theft
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Residents in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County and throughout the Inland Empire have recently become victims of mail theft. Consider that on Jan. 4, 2023, a Riverside County man was arrested on after he was allegedly involved in two robberies of USPS letter carriers. On Dec. 5, 2022, two men were arrested in Chino Hills for stealing mail from Inland Empire residents. On Aug. 17, 2022, two individuals in Rancho Mirage were arrested for multiple mail theft incidents in the city.
Comments / 0